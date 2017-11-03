Chinese rider kicked out of Tour of Hainan after attacking Swiss staff - Video

The peloton in action at the 2017 Tour of Hainan (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Organisers at the Tour of Hainan kicked Chinese rider Wang Xin (Keyi Look) out of the 2.HC race Friday for attacking staff of the Swiss National Team following an altercation on the road.

Related Articles Chinese rider who attacked Swiss team banned for two years

Video of the initial incident on the road appears to show Wang, 25, going down after touching wheels with a rider in front. Wang immediately jumped up and hurled a water bottle at the car. Video from immediately after the stage shows Wang attacking Swiss team staff, knocking one person to the ground and kicking him. The rider then grabbed a tyre pump from the back of a car and started to approach another staff member before police and spectators intervened.

The team apologised for Wang's behaviour, which they said was prompted when the Swiss team initially failed to apologise for the crash.

"Wang Xin and Section Look InterContinental cycling team sincerely apologize to the organizing committee of the 2017 Tour of Hainan and all Chinese road bike enthusiasts for hope of gaining forgiveness and understanding," the team wrote in a statement to media.

Wang was 67th overall in the nine-day race that ends Sunday.

The Tour of Hainan organisation later took the decision to exclude the entire Keyi Look team from the race.

"Following the incident post stage 7 involving rider Wang Xin, the organizing committee of the Tour of Hainan decided, in agreement with the Chinese Cycling Association and the commissaires panel, to disqualify from the race the entire Keyi Look team before further action to be taken by CCA," read a statement from the organisation.

"The team was instructed to leave the island of Hainan on the spot and will not be welcomed back at the Tour of Hainan. Wang's behavior is not acceptable and doesn't reflect Chinese cycling. Hainan people are known for being very friendly. The image and the reputation of the Tour of Hainan cannot be tarnished by such improper behavior. Fighting will never be permitted in this event. In any race circumstances, every participant must follow the rules of the UCI and the CCA and refrain from any violent or disrespectful behavior that would damage the image of the sport."