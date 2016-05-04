Giant-Alpecin's Arndt looking for second-week sprint wins at Giro d'Italia - News Shorts

Image 1 of 5 Nikias Arndt (Team Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Sprinter Nikias Arndt (Giant-Alpecin) will be looking for stage wins at the 2016 Giro. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Phil Bauhaus (Bora-Argon 18) beats Scott Sunderland (Team Illuminate) to win stage 1 at the 2016 Tour d'Azerbaïdjan (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 4 of 5 Scott Sunderland, Phil Bauhaus and Luca Wackerman on the stage 1 podium at Tour d'Azerbaïdjan (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 5 of 5 Team Bardiani CSF ride during the Team Time Trial on day one of the tour of 'La Mediterraneenne'

Giant-Alpecin’s Arndt looking for second-week sprint wins at Giro d’Italia



Giant-Alpecin's Nikias Arndt said Wednesday that he’ll be targeting sprint wins at the upcoming Giro d’Italia, especially when the race becomes more difficult in the second week.

Speaking during the team’s pre-race press conference at the Appeldoorn Omnisport, Arndt said the race has several opportunities for the team.

"The Giro is a tough race, but I like it and it has several opportunities for us as a team. The goal for me is to make the best out of the sprint stages, where I will have some chances already during the first week,” Arndt said.

"After the first week of racing it becomes a bit harder and I personally hope that I can get some good results on the tougher sprint stages, where some of the fast guys don't make it to the finish in the reduced bunch,” he said. “I am in good shape at the moment and we will take it day by day. I just arrived yesterday and I felt a good spirit within the team. It's going to be hard but I think that we have what it takes to get some strong results."

Sunderland second at Tour d'Azerbaïdjan opener

Australian Scott Sunderland (Team Illuminate) sprinted to second place Wednesday during stage 1 the Tour d'Azerbaïdjan, just missing the win in a photo finish with Bora-Argon 18’s Phil Bauhaus.

The former track rider signed with the Team Illuminate for the 2016 season and earned his first podium finish for US Continental team in UCI 2.2 race that concludes Sunday.

Sunderland said he had been targeting the stage since finidng out he would be going to the race.

“I had a different preparation coming here after being sick so I was glad to come away with a solid performance,” he said.

“Today was always looking like it was going to be a bunch sprint but if the wind was blowing from a different direction it might have been another story,” he continued. “Once arriving on the final circuits it was a steady increase in pace all the way to the final lap; I had my team around me in the last lap keeping me in a good position which was key.”

Sunderland said he made a big effort to come sixth through the final corner and then jumped to second with a strong final kick.

“Bora-Argon 18 had three guy's on the front through the last corner,” he said. “I waited till about 350m to go before I made my move. I had a strong sprint and walked away with second.”

Bardiani Valvole, CSF Inox extend title sponsorships for two years

Bardiani Valvole and CSF Inox, title sponsors of the Italian Pro Continental Bardiani-CSF team, have signed on for two more seasons, the team announced today.

“After four years we feel that GreenTeam project, launched together with CSF Inox and Reverberi family, reached only half of its potential,” said Bardiani Valvole CEO Luca Bardiani.

“Team’s features and ethic values are widely recognized, now it’s the moment to get them stronger,” he added. “We see a valuable human capital who deserves to be supported. We’ll do as much as possible to allow the team to grow again.”

The all-Italian team, run by Bruno and Roberto Reverberi, features sprinter Sonny Colbrelli and earned a wildcard invitation to the Giro d’Italia this year.

The new deal continues a 30-year relationship between CSF Inox and the Reverberi family.

“Our group has grown at the same speed of the teams we sponsored, said CSF Inox President Cav. Rolando Paterlini.

“Now, with the GreenTeam project, we’re sure we have brought our relationship to a higher level. We launched a sport team with a strong identity and we’re happy we can strengthen it with Bardiani. We extended this synergy because we feel the team, and our companies as well, can reach again great successes.”

