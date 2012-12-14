Giacomuzzi banned for doping
Marathon mountain bike racer receives effective one-year ban
The Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) announced a ban for Italian marathon racer Elena Giacomuzzi on Thursday according to a statement on its website. She was banned for four years, but CONI suspended three years of it for cooperating with authorities.
Giacomuzzi's remaining one-year ban was considered effective from June 24, 2012 and will expire on June 23, 2013. She is also required to pay the costs of the proceedings against her, which was quantified at the standard rate of 1,000 Euros.
She tested positive at the Italian marathon nationals on June 24 after finishing third. Her other major results include sixth at the UCI Marathon Series: Dolomiti Superbike and 15th at the European marathon championships.
