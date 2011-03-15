Get discount tickets for 2011 UCI Track World Championships opening ceremony

Eddy Merckx was on hand in Kortrijk on Friday. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com)

Cycling great, Eddy Merckx will officially open the 2011 UCI Track World Championships in Omnisport Apeldoorn on Tuesday March 22.

Merckx will play a key role in the colorful flag parade, in which all 41 participating countries are presented. The evening, which begins at 19.30 in the Omnisport complex until about 22.00 hours, will be an exchange of music, sports, other entertainment and the official ceremony.

Track cycling fans can buy discount tickets for this opening evening! By showing your ticket of one of the World Cup track races, you will get € 2.50 discount ticket for the opening ceremony. So act now and buy your ticket to the races at www.worldchamptrackcycling.com and also enjoy the discount for the brilliant opening ceremony!

The 2011 UCI Track World Championships take place in Apeldoorn, which is not far from the borders with Germany, Belgium and UK. The organisation hopes to welcome fans from abroad who can encourage their own national riders. Omnisport Apeldoorn is easily accessible by car and public transport. Parking is free!

More information about the worlds, please visit www.worldchamptrackcycling.com. For the latest news you can also go on twitter and follow @wkbaan2011.