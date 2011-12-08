Trending

Gesink's daughter arrives early

Second Rabobank baby within two days

Robert Gesink at the Rabobank team presentation

Robert Gesink at the Rabobank team presentation
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Robert Gesink has passed his speedy genes on to a next generation. His daughter Anne was born on Wednesday, nine days before Gesink's partner Daisy's due date.

Related Articles

Gesink: All I need is time

Rabobank presents its 2012 teams

Video: Rabobank 2012 team presentation

"Good girl, 54cm and 3750gram. Everything went fine!" the proud father tweeted.

Although the girl was born before her due date, her early arrival was not totally unexpected. “I have my phone in my hand,” Gesink said at the Rabobank team presentation earlier this week, awaiting the call from Daisy.

She is the second Rabobank baby born this week. Maarten Wynants missed the presentation due to the birth of his second son the same day.