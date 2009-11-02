Gesink honoured at home with climb

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Dutch city Aalten officially re-named a climb Saturday after its cyclist Robert Gesink (Rabobank).

"It's been permanently named after me, which is obviously very nice," Gesink told De Gelderlander.

The short climb "Robert Gesinkbult" is on the N318 ring road, which passes the north side of Aalten. City officials posted a road sign and unveiled it Saturday. Rabobank director sportif Harold Knebel and ex-professional Tristan Hoffman attended the ceremony.

Gesink, 23, finished his best season since turning professional in 2007. He won the Giro dell'Emilia and finished seventh at País-Vasco, third at Amstel Gold, fourth at Dauphiné Libéré and sixth at Vuelta a España.

