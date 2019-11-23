Gesbert struck by car while training

Elie Gesbert is the latest pro to suffer injury from a collision with an automobile in a roundabout while training.

According to a statement from his team, Arkea-Samsic, the 24-year-old Frenchman was riding through a roundabout near his home when the driver of a car failed to yield the right of way and the car's rearview more struck him as it passed.

Gesbert was transported to a hospital in Rennes, where he was diagnosed with a bruised hand but avoided any broken bones. He will need to wear a splint for 10 days.

Gesbert's incident with the vehicle comes just a day after Italian Letizia Paternoster was hit by a car on a roundabout while riding a city bike. Trek-Segafredo confirmed that the collision took place on her familiar home roads between Arco di Trento and Riva del Garda around 9:30 a.m.

Neither Paternoster nor the vehicle were travelling at high speed, and the driver immediately stopped to provide assistance until an ambulance arrived. Paternoster suffered a fractured scaphoid in her left wrist and a broken front tooth in the collision.

Early reports indicate the driver did not stop after striking Gesbert, who has ridden at the Professional Continental level with different iteration of the Arkea-Samsic program since 2015.