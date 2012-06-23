Germany names Olympic road team nominees

Image 1 of 3 The 2012 German time trial podium: Trixi Worrack, Judith Arndt and Ina Teutenberg (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 3 Claudia Häusler (GreenEdge-AIS) wins the final stage of the Exergy Tour (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 3 Tony Martin added another title to his palmares with the 2012 German national title (Image credit: Omega Pharma-Quick Step Cycling Team)

The German Cycling Federation (Bund Deutscher Radfahrer, BDR) today announced the riders who may compete in the 2012 Olympic Games road cycling events.

The country earned four spots for the women's road race, five for the men's road race and two each for the individual time trial.

While the final composition of the men's team will be finalized after the German national championship road race, the women's team has been decided.

Dual German champion and world time trial champion Judith Arndt (GreenEdge-AIS/) is joined by teammate Claudia Häusler, Ina-Yoko Teutenberg and Trixi Worrack (both Specialized-Lululemon) on the team, although the starters for the time trial have not yet been announced.

Following the road race on Sunday, the five rider men's team will be chosen from Marcus Burghardt (BMC), John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano), Tony Martin and Bert Grabsch (Omega Pharma Quickstep), André Greipel and Marcel Sieberg (Lotto-Belisol) and Christian Knees (Sky).