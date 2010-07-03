Germany announces long list for World Championships

Image 1 of 3 Jens Voigt (Team Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 3 Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo TestTeam) catches his breath after victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Milram's Gerald Ciolek leads the breakaway (Image credit: AFP)

The German cycling federation has issued its long list of riders for the World Championships this fall in Melbourne, Australia. 21 riders have bee named for possible inclusion in the national team.

Germany should be able to send nine riders to the road race and two to the time trial, depending on the decisive ranking issued by the UCI in August.

The most notable name missing from the list is that of Australian-born but German national Heinrich Haussler.

“He is not there because since his knee operation, it is unclear when he can race again,” Bund Deutsche Radfahrer spokeswoman Christina Kapp told Cyclingnews. Haussler is not excluded because he is not on this list, and can be added to the team if he races well in August.

The 21 riders come from seven different teams, and range from 23-year-old Patrick Gretsch of HTC-Columbia to Saxo Bank's Jens Voigt, who will be 39 at the time of the Championships, between September 29 and October 3.

Preliminary line-up for the men's world championship road races:

Burghardt, Marcus (Team BMC Racing)

Ciolek, Gerald (Milram)

Fröhlinger, Johannes (Milram)

Gerdemann, Linus (Milram)

Geschke, Simon (Skil-Shimano)

Grabsch, Bert (HTC-Columbia)

Greipel, André (HTC-Columbia)

Gretsch, Patrick (HTC-Columbia)

Hondo, Danilo (Lampre)

Klemme, Dominic (Saxo Bank)

Kluge, Roger (Milram)

Knees, Christian (Milram)

Lang, Sebastian (Silence-Lotto)

Martens, Paul (Rabobank)

Martin, Tony (HTC-Columbia)

Niermann, Grischa (Rabobank)

Sieberg, Marcel (Columbia)

Voigt, Jens (Saxo Bank)

Voß, Paul (Milram)

Wagner, Robert (Skil-Shimano)

Wegmann, Fabian (Milram)