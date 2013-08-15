German anti-doping agency responds to Klier's suspension

Andreas Klier (Garmin-Sharp) at the 2013 Challenge Mallorca (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The German anti-doping agency, NADA, responded to news on Thursday that Andreas Klier had admitted to doping and accepted a six-month suspension.

"The USADA today issued a press release saying that the former athlete and current sport director for the American pro-cycling team Garmin-Sharp Andreas Klier has been suspended for six months," read the statement. "Klier lived in Belgium from 2001 to 2010, and did not have a German licence. From 2001 to 2007, he rode for the Telekom/T-Mobile team."

"The NADA worked closely with the USADA during the proceedings. It accompanied the case from the start and was also present at the discussions with Andreas Klier. He made a comprehensive confession and admitted to the use of forbidden substances and methods during his active career. The NADA and the WADA will carefully evaluate this information and use it in their future anti-doping work. The NADA welcomes this confession, which supports the work for a clean sport."

"The German [federation] continues to be available to all those who want to talk about their doping past and support clean sport."

Klier admitted to using erythropoietin (EPO), human growth hormone and cortisone and using a prohibited method doing blood transfusions. Garmin-Sharp said Klier will continue in his directeur sportif role after his suspension is up in February.