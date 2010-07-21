German Actor dies while at TransAlp

The field passes near Neuschwanstein Castle (Image credit: TransAlp - Peter Musch)

German actor Heinrich Schmieder was found dead in his hotel room while participating in the TransAlp mountain bike stage race this week. He passed away sometime between Tuesday night, July 20 and Wednesday morning, July 21.

"The organization and participants of the TransAlp are in mourning for Heinrich Schmieder," read a statement from organizers.

Teammate Michael Goffin found the actor, who became famous in the role of a Tatort detective in Livigno on Wednesday morning. An emergency doctor, who was called immediately, was only able to record the death of the 40-year-old.

"At the moment, we cannot give any more information concerning the time or the cause of death," said TransAlp Race Director Uli Stanciu.

"We are shocked by this tragic information. Our deepest condolences are with Schmieder's family.

Schmeider is survived by his wife and two children.