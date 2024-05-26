‘People give and you always need to return it’ - Tadej Pogačar on a dominant but generous Giro d'Italia victory

Tadej Pogačar was happier, more relaxed and more reflective after raising the Giro d’Italia winner’s trophy in the centre of Rome on Sunday.

He had dominated the race, winning six stages and finishing 9:56 ahead of Dani Martínez (Bora-Hansgrohe) and 10:24 ahead of Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers).

Since the Giro d'Italia began in Turin three weeks ago, Pogačar has been racing against himself as much as his rivals. He has arguably found new physical and mental limits, matured as an athlete and a person. He has also discovered the unique emotions of the Giro d’Italia and the Italian tifosi that lined the roads of Italy to admire him and cheer him on.

He gave them as much as he received, with the way he raced and via a number of gestures to his fellow riders and young children along the roadside. He won a lot and wore the maglia rosa for 20 days but also ‘shared the pie’, allowing breakaways to succeed and gifting a jersey and race moments to 20-year-old Giulio Pellizzari of VF Group-Bardiani CSF.

That made him a fan favourite and garnered him even more global admiration, all while dominating the race.

“People give and you always need to return it,” Pogačar said philosophically.

“It was a fantastic Giro. It was a crazy atmosphere with the tifosi from all over the world, and a lot of Slovenian fans as well. I enjoyed some great emotions; it was a super nice parcours, the organisation was pretty good. I really enjoyed it with the guys and the team. All in all it was a super good experience.

“There were very nice moments, especially with the kids. They were super happy. What I advise them and try to give them, is to enjoy the moment, to enjoy the game. As long as cycling is just a game, everything is alright. Enjoy the moment and follow a good mentality.”

Pogačar celebrated with his partner Urška Žigart, who rides for Liv-AlUla-Jayco, his family and the UAE Team Emirates squad in Rome on Sunday night. He has some final sponsor obligations on Monday and then can enjoy a few days off at home in Montecarlo before heading to altitude to prepare for the Tour de France.

“I’m tired and so I’ll be super happy when everything is over, now is the last push. In two or three days, everything is going to be perfect,” he said, clearly weary of being in the Giro d’Italia spotlight for a month.

Pogačar is now 25 years old and the Giro d'Italia was the sixth Grand Tour of his incredible career. He has finished on the podium in every one and adds a maglia rosa to the two Tour de France yellow jerseys he won in 2020 and 2021.

He is maturing physically and mentally year on year, race after race.

“I think every race gives you experience. This one gave me experience too,” he said. “You definitely grow in a race when it’s three weeks long. Maybe I did another step up as a man, as a person. After this Giro, we’ll see how I feel, and if I’ve really matured.

“As a rider I felt super strong, I felt comfortable on the bike through the three weeks. That’s a long time on the bike but I must say I was really comfortable, where I wanted to be.

“I can take a lot out of this performance and how I was feeling on the bike. After some good rest maybe I can even improve. I think I’m on a good path for the next part of the season.”

The next part of the season includes the Tour de France as Pogačar targets the Giro-Tour double and looks to make history as the first person since Marco Pantani in 1998 to win both Grand Tours in the same summer.

The Tour de France begins in Florence on Saturday, June 29. It is just five weeks away.

“I’ll take a few days to switch off the mind, relax a bit, then I’ll try to restart,” he said, knowing the Tour de France is already looming on the horizon.

“I’ll try to build these legs again and try to improve if possible. We will see how I feel when I restart.”

His rivals have been warned.