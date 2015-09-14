Geraint Thomas to skip World Championships citing fatigue

Image 1 of 5 Geraint Thomas played a big part in the stage. Image 2 of 5 The 2015 Volta ao Algarve winner Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Geraint Thomas is one of the leading lights of Sky's Classics team. (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 4 of 5 Geraint Thomas greets fans during the team presentation in Utrecht. Image 5 of 5 Geraint Thomas at the finish of stage 17.

After being named in Great Britain's nine-man squad for the UCI Road World Championships in Richmond, Virginia, Geraint Thomas announced today on his Facebook page that he has decided not to race, citing fatigue from a busy season.

"So I wanted to let you all know that sadly I won't be taking part in the world championships this year in Richmond," Thomas wrote.

"It's been a hard decision to make but the season has taken its toll on me and I don't feel physically up for a good worlds. I don't want to go there just to make up the numbers, I'd want to be competitive or at least do a good job for the boys."

After competing in the Tour Down Under in January and Dubai Tour in February, Thomas came out swinging in the Volta ao Algarve, where he claimed the overall victory. He was fifth in Paris-Nice, and went on to win the E3 Harelbeke and take third in Gent-Wevelgem. He took a rest in May before ramping back up for the Tour de France, taking second place in the Tour de Suisse. He then helped Chris Froome take the overall victory in the Tour de France and raced the Vuelta a Espana.

Thomas was named to the team along with Mark Cavendish, Ben Swift, Stephen Cummings, Andy Fenn, Luke Rowe, Alex Dowsett, Ian Stananrd and Scott Thwaites. No replacements were announced with the team listing.

Thomas' withdrawal follows that of Chris Froome, who broke his foot in the Vuelta a Espana. Cavendish crashed heavily in the Tour of Britain, injuring his shoulder, but suffered no major injuries.