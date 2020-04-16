Geraint Thomas smashes fundraising goal after first of three 12-hour home-trainer rides

Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) completed the first of his three 12-hour rides on virtual training platform Zwift on Wednesday, and has already smashed through his NHS fundraising target of £100,000 and had reached £139,091 at the time of publication of this story, with Thursday and Friday's rides still to go.

The 2018 Tour de France champion started the first of his G's NHS Zwift Shifts – designed to mirror a typical NHS hospital shift, and to raise money for British hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic – at 7:30am (UK time) on Wednesday, and will start at the same time on Thursday and Friday.

Thomas is streaming his 12-hour efforts to raise money for NHS Charities Together live on his and the Team Ineos Facebook pages, and other riders can join him on Zwift during his rides. Additionally, at 11:30am and 3:30pm each day, Thomas says that he'll ride at a slower pace for 30 minutes so that children can ride with him on the virtual-training app.

"Like everyone around the country, I have been humbled by the hard work, bravery and professionalism of the NHS," Thomas said ahead of the start of his fundraising rides. "I was chatting to Sa [wife Sara] to see what we could do to show our support for all the front-line workers, so I'm doing the only thing I know how to do and getting on my bike!

"I know this is a hard time for everyone but I hope that people will be able to make even the smallest donation to a great cause. And if people are keen to join, sign up and ride with me!" he said.

Thomas' second ride will begin on Thursday morning in his garage at his home in Wales, and you can watch him live from 7:30am here, and donate here, and join him on his ride on Zwift here.