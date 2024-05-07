'Geraint Thomas is on a par with Tadej Pogačar' – Magnus Sheffield keen to learn from leader in Giro d'Italia debut

By
published

American on Ineos' approach to chasing pink and his ambitions in maiden Grand Tour

Geraint Thomas and Tadej Pogačar after stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia
Geraint Thomas and Tadej Pogačar after stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

In Acqui Terme on Tuesday morning, Magnus Sheffield was talking to reporters in the mixed zone when he was interrupted by his radio earpiece crackling into life. "Yeah, I can hear you, Yogi," Sheffield dutifully responded down the line to directeur sportif Ian Stannard, who was performing his routine sound checks ahead of stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia.

In a race where every day is laced with Tadej Pogačar-induced peril, it's essential to maintain the channels of communication. Ineos, who grappled with the particular intricacies of the Giro in their early years as Team Sky, have had a much firmer grip on bringing order to its chaos in the 2020s, finishing in the top two for the past four years.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.