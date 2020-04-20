Geraint Thomas' 36-hour challenge more than triples goal for NHS fundraising - Video
By Cyclingnews
Highlights from G's NHS ZwiftShifts for COVID-19 relief
Geraint Thomas completed his 36-hour challenge to raise funds for NHS Charities Together - a national membership organisation which represents 140 member charities - who are currently working with the NHS on a COVID-19 appeal.
The former Tour de France winner rode his turbo trainer in his garage in Wales for three consecutive days this weekend, asking fans to join him in the Zwift virtual riding world.
The Team Ineos rider went in with the aim of raising €100,000 and by the end of his challenge had almost €300,000. As of April 20, Thomas has more than tripled his target by raising €363,714. There is still time to donate.
Over 14,000 individuals donated to the cause as Thomas pedaled for three 12-hour shifts, mirroring the amount of time a typical healthcare worker spends on the front lines, in particular during the current pandemic.
Team Ineos released a video recap of the event on Monday, ending with Thomas getting revenge on his web camera with a champagne cork.
There’s more #MondayMotivation today as @GeraintThomas86 has now passed the £360k mark for his #GsNHSZwiftShifts !Here’s some of the highlights from his 36 hour challenge - there’s still time to donate below ⬇️ ⁰⁰ https://t.co/sKiGG9mWKx pic.twitter.com/364z8eVNuhApril 20, 2020
