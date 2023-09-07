Georgia Williams says goodbye to professional cycling on a high

Georgia Williams has long been one of New Zealand’s top road cyclists, delivering a powerful example to a new generation of talented riders from the nation who are now bursting onto the Women’s WorldTour. After a decade of racing in the top ranks Williams has decided it’s time to hand over the mantle. The 30-year-old EF Education-Tibco-SVB rider has announced that 2023 will be her last season.

It’s a decision the rider, who hasn’t always exactly had a smooth run in her road career, has been weighing for some time. Holding on for one more season in 2023 will see her go out on a high, with the rider currently ranked 57th in the world after having delivered a stellar start to the season which included two stage podiums and a third overall at the Tour Down Under. Williams also swept up yet another national title, this year claiming the time trial title, her fifth, and coming second in the road race, an event where she claimed the title in 2021 and 2018.

“It’s been on my mind the last couple of years and now the time feels right,” said Williams on Instagram of her decision to retire. “I feel really lucky to have been able to race my bike as a career the past 10 years. It’s been a roller coaster with highs and lows but I wouldn’t change it.”

“Grateful to the people I’ve met along the way who have all played a part in my career.”

Williams started on the track and moved to the road full time in 2017 but she ventured into it far earlier, first joining Bepink in 2013. She made the commitment to make road her key focus when she signed with the Australian GreenEdge team in 2017.

Williams remained with the Australian squad through till last season, then found a new home and new momentum with EF Education-Tibco-SVB. The US-based squad is also closing at the end of the season, though while many of her teammates have already announced their new contracts, its new horizons the rider from New Zealand is chasing.

"I am ready to move on in my life, which at this stage will continue to be based in Europe, but I would like to stay involved with the sport that I love,” said Williams in a Cycling New Zealand media release.

The retiring rider is one who certainly has considerable experience, in both the highs and lows of road cycling. Williams has had to work through RED-S (Relative Energy Deficiency in Sports) and multiple concussions, but also has a swag of national titles to her name, was part of the Australian GreenEdge team at its strongest point – with Annemiek van Vleuten leading the win charge – and also has two Commonwealth Games medals, a silver in the road race from 2018 and a bronze from the time trial in 2022.

“Georgia is a model professional on and off the bike, and Cycling New Zealand will continue to work with her to assist and open doors for her to develop the next part of her cycling career as a coach or a sports director,” said Cycling New Zealand’s Graeme Hunn in a statement.

“She has a huge knowledge-base, is noted for her outstanding work ethic and her team ethos. She deserves all the plaudits that come her way, and we will be reaching out to her to celebrate her career when she next returns home.”