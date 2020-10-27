Geoghegan Hart, Ineos top prize winners in Giro d'Italia

When Tao Geoghegan Hart overtook Jai Hindley on a spectacular closing time trial in the 2020 Giro d'Italia, he not only claimed the maglia rosa, but that single rung up the GC ladder netted the Ineos Grenadiers an extra €155,006 - the difference in prize money between first and second place in the individual standings - plus €20,000 in the young riders classification, €2,000 for the maglia rosa and €750 for the maglia bianca.

Ineos Grenadiers took home roughly €430,693 - excluding the daily Intergiro sprints and combativity bonuses. In comparison, the top team in the Tour de France, UAE Team Emirates, won almost €200,000 more.

Ineos' haul also included €5,000 for winning the teams classification as well as five daily prizes as top team of the stage at €500 each.

Team Sunweb, taking second and third overall with Jai Hindley and Wilco Kelderman, respectively, were the next highest paid for the race, earning roughly €278,093. Their top earnings came from the €133,412 for second and €68,801 for third in the general classification, Hindley's stage win - worth €11,000 - and the young rider's classification and third place in the teams classification, among other results.

*Prize lists are estimates based upon the rule book and published race results - no full results were available for the second intermediate sprints used to calculate the sprint ranking and the daily combativity prizes.

Deceuninck-Quickstep, having João Almeida in the maglia rosa for 15 days at €2,000 a pop, took home about €145,507 in total. Almeida won €21,516 for fourth place overall and €6,000 for third best young rider. In all, the young Portuguese was responsible for two-thirds of his team's prize haul.

The next most valuable competition was the points classification, where every day in the maglia ciclamino earns a rider €750, and €10,000 to the overall winner. Thanks to this and the cash on the line for stage wins (€11,000 each), Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) earned €66,040 for his three weeks of racing.

Démare's team - by virtue of making it through the race without a single penalty or warning - won the Fair Play competition, netting them €5,000, with Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec and Team Sunweb rounding out the top three.

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), with one stage win, four second places and a day in the mountains classification, earned a respectable €45,243.

The Giro d'Italia gives extra incentives to riders to fight for the daily prizes, awarding five places for the most intermediate sprint points, three places for the most mountain points and three places for the most total points on the stage in addition to the 'fighting spirit' prize that is a combination of both sprint and mountain points - €300 per day. Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) took home the overall combativity prize of €4,000.

There is also a breakaway prize for most kilometres off the front - €100 per day - and at the end, Mattia Bais (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) won €4,800 for most time in the breakaway.

Gianni Savio certainly knows how to maximize profits, and along with Bais' prize, Simon Pellaud earned the intermediate sprint classification win - worth €8,000 - with Jhonathan Restrepo taking €1,000 for fifth place in the same rankings. The Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec team was best of the wildcards in 12th in the prize money earnings, with €24,607.

Individual prizes Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Total Prizes in € 1 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 314781 2 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 168341 3 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 100380 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 86025 5 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 66040 6 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 58990 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 45243 8 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling 27863 9 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 25041 10 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 24772 11 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 23946 12 Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 21209 13 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 19926 14 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19006 15 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 18551 16 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 17416 17 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 15578 18 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 15366 19 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 14633 20 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 13485 21 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 13210 22 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 12214 23 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 12138 24 Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 11662 25 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 11292

Teams prizes Pos. Team Total Prizes in € 1 Ineos Grenadiers 430693 2 Team Sunweb 278093 3 Deceuninck-Quickstep 145507 4 Bora-Hansgrohe 80869 5 Groupama-FDJ 75824 6 Bahrain McLaren 66324 7 UAE Team Emirates 49920 8 EF Pro Cycling 49536 9 NTT Pro Cycling 42883 10 Lotto Soudal 30995 11 CCC Team 27510 12 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 24607 13 Astana Pro Team 24333 14 Trek-Segafredo 23333 15 Israel Start-Up Nation 20826 16 Vini Zabu' KTM 16538 17 Movistar Team 16238 18 AG2R la Mondiale 15293 19 Cofidis 5187 20 Bardiani CSF Faizane' 3809 21 Mitchelton-Scott 3684 22 Team Jumbo-Visma 3158