Geoghegan Hart, Ineos top prize winners in Giro d'Italia
By Cyclingnews
Team takes home €430,693 with €314,781 won by Geoghegan Hart
When Tao Geoghegan Hart overtook Jai Hindley on a spectacular closing time trial in the 2020 Giro d'Italia, he not only claimed the maglia rosa, but that single rung up the GC ladder netted the Ineos Grenadiers an extra €155,006 - the difference in prize money between first and second place in the individual standings - plus €20,000 in the young riders classification, €2,000 for the maglia rosa and €750 for the maglia bianca.
Ineos Grenadiers took home roughly €430,693 - excluding the daily Intergiro sprints and combativity bonuses. In comparison, the top team in the Tour de France, UAE Team Emirates, won almost €200,000 more.
Ineos' haul also included €5,000 for winning the teams classification as well as five daily prizes as top team of the stage at €500 each.
Team Sunweb, taking second and third overall with Jai Hindley and Wilco Kelderman, respectively, were the next highest paid for the race, earning roughly €278,093. Their top earnings came from the €133,412 for second and €68,801 for third in the general classification, Hindley's stage win - worth €11,000 - and the young rider's classification and third place in the teams classification, among other results.
*Prize lists are estimates based upon the rule book and published race results - no full results were available for the second intermediate sprints used to calculate the sprint ranking and the daily combativity prizes.
Deceuninck-Quickstep, having João Almeida in the maglia rosa for 15 days at €2,000 a pop, took home about €145,507 in total. Almeida won €21,516 for fourth place overall and €6,000 for third best young rider. In all, the young Portuguese was responsible for two-thirds of his team's prize haul.
The next most valuable competition was the points classification, where every day in the maglia ciclamino earns a rider €750, and €10,000 to the overall winner. Thanks to this and the cash on the line for stage wins (€11,000 each), Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) earned €66,040 for his three weeks of racing.
Démare's team - by virtue of making it through the race without a single penalty or warning - won the Fair Play competition, netting them €5,000, with Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec and Team Sunweb rounding out the top three.
Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), with one stage win, four second places and a day in the mountains classification, earned a respectable €45,243.
The Giro d'Italia gives extra incentives to riders to fight for the daily prizes, awarding five places for the most intermediate sprint points, three places for the most mountain points and three places for the most total points on the stage in addition to the 'fighting spirit' prize that is a combination of both sprint and mountain points - €300 per day. Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) took home the overall combativity prize of €4,000.
There is also a breakaway prize for most kilometres off the front - €100 per day - and at the end, Mattia Bais (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) won €4,800 for most time in the breakaway.
Gianni Savio certainly knows how to maximize profits, and along with Bais' prize, Simon Pellaud earned the intermediate sprint classification win - worth €8,000 - with Jhonathan Restrepo taking €1,000 for fifth place in the same rankings. The Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec team was best of the wildcards in 12th in the prize money earnings, with €24,607.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Total Prizes in €
|1
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|314781
|2
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|168341
|3
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|100380
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|86025
|5
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|66040
|6
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|58990
|7
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|45243
|8
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling
|27863
|9
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|25041
|10
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|24772
|11
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|23946
|12
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|21209
|13
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|19926
|14
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19006
|15
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|18551
|16
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|17416
|17
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
|15578
|18
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|15366
|19
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|14633
|20
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|13485
|21
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling
|13210
|22
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|12214
|23
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|12138
|24
|Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|11662
|25
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling
|11292
|Pos.
|Team
|Total Prizes in €
|1
|Ineos Grenadiers
|430693
|2
|Team Sunweb
|278093
|3
|Deceuninck-Quickstep
|145507
|4
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|80869
|5
|Groupama-FDJ
|75824
|6
|Bahrain McLaren
|66324
|7
|UAE Team Emirates
|49920
|8
|EF Pro Cycling
|49536
|9
|NTT Pro Cycling
|42883
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|30995
|11
|CCC Team
|27510
|12
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|24607
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|24333
|14
|Trek-Segafredo
|23333
|15
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|20826
|16
|Vini Zabu' KTM
|16538
|17
|Movistar Team
|16238
|18
|AG2R la Mondiale
|15293
|19
|Cofidis
|5187
|20
|Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|3809
|21
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3684
|22
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3158
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Total Prizes in €
|1
|Great Britain
|347117
|2
|Australia
|226098
|3
|Italy
|192342
|4
|Portugal
|128243
|5
|Netherlands
|89737
|6
|France
|72635
|7
|Spain
|46364
|8
|Slovakia
|45243
|9
|Austria
|41854
|10
|Belgium
|37959
|11
|Denmark
|32520
|12
|Ecuador
|25148
|13
|United States Of America
|24385
|14
|Czech Republic
|17416
|15
|Switzerland
|13732
|16
|Slovenia
|12490
|17
|Poland
|11057
|18
|Colombia
|9387
|19
|Ukraine
|5508
|20
|Germany
|5034
|21
|Russian Federation
|2205
|22
|Estonia
|1654
|23
|Norway
|1378
|24
|Hungary
|827
|25
|Eritrea
|551
|26
|South Africa
|276
|27
|Luxembourg
|100
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.