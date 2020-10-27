Trending

Geoghegan Hart, Ineos top prize winners in Giro d'Italia

By

Team takes home €430,693 with €314,781 won by Geoghegan Hart

MILANO ITALY OCTOBER 25 Podium Tao Geoghegan Hart of The United Kingdom Jonathan Castroviejo of Spain Rohan Dennis of Australia Filippo Ganna of Italy Jhonnatan Prado Narvaez of Ecuador Salvatore Puccio of Italy Ben Swift of The United Kingdom Team INEOS Grenadiers Trofeo Senza Fine Trophy Celebration Champagne during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 21 a 157km Individual time trial from Cernusco sul Naviglio to Milano ITT girodiitalia Giro on October 25 2020 in Milano Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Tao Geoghegan Hart celebrates Giro d'Italia GC win with Ineos Grenadiers teammates (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

When Tao Geoghegan Hart overtook Jai Hindley on a spectacular closing time trial in the 2020 Giro d'Italia, he not only claimed the maglia rosa, but that single rung up the GC ladder netted the Ineos Grenadiers an extra €155,006 - the difference in prize money between first and second place in the individual standings - plus €20,000 in the young riders classification, €2,000 for the maglia rosa and €750 for the maglia bianca.

Ineos Grenadiers took home roughly €430,693 - excluding the daily Intergiro sprints and combativity bonuses. In comparison, the top team in the Tour de France, UAE Team Emirates, won almost €200,000 more.

Ineos' haul also included €5,000 for winning the teams classification as well as five daily prizes as top team of the stage at €500 each.

Team Sunweb, taking second and third overall with Jai Hindley and Wilco Kelderman, respectively, were the next highest paid for the race, earning roughly €278,093. Their top earnings came from the €133,412 for second and €68,801 for third in the general classification, Hindley's stage win - worth €11,000 - and the young rider's classification and third place in the teams classification, among other results.

*Prize lists are estimates based upon the rule book and published race results - no full results were available for the second intermediate sprints used to calculate the sprint ranking and the daily combativity prizes.

Deceuninck-Quickstep, having João Almeida in the maglia rosa for 15 days at €2,000 a pop, took home about €145,507 in total. Almeida won €21,516 for fourth place overall and €6,000 for third best young rider. In all, the young Portuguese was responsible for two-thirds of his team's prize haul.

The next most valuable competition was the points classification, where every day in the maglia ciclamino earns a rider €750, and €10,000 to the overall winner. Thanks to this and the cash on the line for stage wins (€11,000 each), Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) earned €66,040 for his three weeks of racing.

Démare's team - by virtue of making it through the race without a single penalty or warning - won the Fair Play competition, netting them €5,000, with Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec and Team Sunweb rounding out the top three.

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), with one stage win, four second places and a day in the mountains classification, earned a respectable €45,243.

The Giro d'Italia gives extra incentives to riders to fight for the daily prizes, awarding five places for the most intermediate sprint points, three places for the most mountain points and three places for the most total points on the stage in addition to the 'fighting spirit' prize that is a combination of both sprint and mountain points - €300 per day. Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) took home the overall combativity prize of €4,000.

There is also a breakaway prize for most kilometres off the front - €100 per day - and at the end, Mattia Bais (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) won €4,800 for most time in the breakaway.

Gianni Savio certainly knows how to maximize profits, and along with Bais' prize, Simon Pellaud earned the intermediate sprint classification win - worth €8,000 - with Jhonathan Restrepo taking €1,000 for fifth place in the same rankings. The Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec team was best of the wildcards in 12th in the prize money earnings, with €24,607.

Individual prizes
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamTotal Prizes in €
1Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 314781
2Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 168341
3João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 100380
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 86025
5Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 66040
6Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 58990
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 45243
8Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling 27863
9Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 25041
10Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 24772
11Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 23946
12Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 21209
13Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 19926
14Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19006
15Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 18551
16Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 17416
17Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 15578
18Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 15366
19Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 14633
20Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 13485
21Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 13210
22Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 12214
23Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 12138
24Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 11662
25Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 11292

Teams prizes
Pos.TeamTotal Prizes in €
1Ineos Grenadiers 430693
2Team Sunweb 278093
3Deceuninck-Quickstep 145507
4Bora-Hansgrohe 80869
5Groupama-FDJ 75824
6Bahrain McLaren 66324
7UAE Team Emirates 49920
8EF Pro Cycling 49536
9NTT Pro Cycling 42883
10Lotto Soudal 30995
11CCC Team 27510
12Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 24607
13Astana Pro Team 24333
14Trek-Segafredo 23333
15Israel Start-Up Nation 20826
16Vini Zabu' KTM 16538
17Movistar Team 16238
18AG2R la Mondiale 15293
19Cofidis 5187
20Bardiani CSF Faizane' 3809
21Mitchelton-Scott 3684
22Team Jumbo-Visma 3158

Country
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamTotal Prizes in €
1Great Britain 347117
2Australia 226098
3Italy 192342
4Portugal 128243
5Netherlands 89737
6France 72635
7Spain 46364
8Slovakia 45243
9Austria 41854
10Belgium 37959
11Denmark 32520
12Ecuador 25148
13United States Of America 24385
14Czech Republic 17416
15Switzerland 13732
16Slovenia 12490
17Poland 11057
18Colombia 9387
19Ukraine 5508
20Germany 5034
21Russian Federation 2205
22Estonia 1654
23Norway 1378
24Hungary 827
25Eritrea 551
26South Africa 276
27Luxembourg 100