Gent-Wevelgem skips race number 192 in honour of Demoitie
Wanty-Groupe Gobert will add number 199
Gent-Wevelgem will not be using the bib number 192 this season in honour of Antoine Demoitié, who died after being struck by a motorcycle during last year's event.
The 25-year-old will be remembered by his eight Wanty-Groupe Gobert teammates, who will wear numbers 191 through 199.
The organization is also planning to commemorate the young Belgian with a banner at kilometre 192.
The action is similar to those of the Giro d'Italia organisers who, following the death of Wouter Weylandt in the 2011 race, retired his number, 108, the following year.
