Gent-Wevelgem skips race number 192 in honour of Demoitie

Image 1 of 4 Antoine Demoitie died after the 2016 Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Wanty-Groupe Gobert) Image 2 of 4 Enrico Gasparotto (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) remembers Antoine Demoitié on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 The Wanty Groupe Gobert team commemorates teammate Antoine Demoitie at the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 The Gent-Wevelgem finish line (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Gent-Wevelgem will not be using the bib number 192 this season in honour of Antoine Demoitié, who died after being struck by a motorcycle during last year's event.

The 25-year-old will be remembered by his eight Wanty-Groupe Gobert teammates, who will wear numbers 191 through 199.

The organization is also planning to commemorate the young Belgian with a banner at kilometre 192.

The action is similar to those of the Giro d'Italia organisers who, following the death of Wouter Weylandt in the 2011 race, retired his number, 108, the following year.