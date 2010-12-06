Gent Six winners at Revolution

Iljo Keisse (John Saey - Mega Deschacht) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Riders from each of the podium places at the recent Gent Six Day will participate at the next Revolution track cycling event in Manchester, England, on December 11.

Gent winner Iljo Keisse will be present alongside Leif Lampater and Robert Bartko, who finished second and third respectively. These riders will be joined by current Zurich Six Day leader Franco Marvulli to create an all-star continental line-up.

Other international riders will include Michael Creed, Kit Karzan and rising Swiss talent Claudio Imhof. These riders will take on a strong British contingent, which is proving a big attraction for the continental pros.

"Revolution has developed a reputation for hard racing on the continent," commented Revolution promoter James Pope. "Marvulli and a few of the other Six Day guys confirmed that this reputation has spread on the European scene and riders want to come and test themselves against the young Brits.

"We have a lot of talent here in the UK and the younger riders want to prove themselves at Revolution so they always race as hard as they can," Pope continued. "This is why some of the stars often struggle to win at Revolution."

Leading the young British talent will be Junior World Madison Champion Simon Yates and Jon Mould, who came close to victory in the Under 23 competition at Gent. They will be joined by Academy riders including Alex Dowsett, Andy Fenn, Mark Christian and Luke Rowe.

The more experienced British pros featuring next week will include Olympic bronze medallist Steven Burke, Rapha Condor Sharp's Dean Downing and Team Sky's Pete Kennaugh and Russell Downing.

