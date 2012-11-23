Gates leaves Saxo-Tinkoff

Image 1 of 3 Queensland boys - Nick Gates and Silence-Lotto team-mate Robbie McEwen at the Down Under Classic on Sunday night. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 2 of 3 Matt White (Discovery) & Nick Gates (Davitamon-Lotto) will both compete in the event (Image credit: Greg Johnson/Cyclingnews.com) Image 3 of 3 Alberto Contador was a major focus for the fans at the start of the Vuelta (Image credit: Susanne Goetze)

Nick Gates is leaving Team Saxo-Tinkoff after serving two years as a a sport director for the Danish team. “I have decided to move on. More family time,” he tweeted.

Gates, 40, rode professionally from 1996 to 2008. He won the Australian road title once but was best in criteriums, where he took a number of victories.

He had nothing but praise for Saxo-Tinkoff, and its owner. “Have never witnessed a more dedicated passionate group of people,” he tweeted. “Bjarne (Riis) is simply special” The man is a visionary, great for the sport.”

He wished the team good luck in 2013, saying, “believe me, they will kick A !”

Gates did not say what he would be moving too, only that “I will inform you, but stealth. #soon.”