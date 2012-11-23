Gates leaves Saxo-Tinkoff
Australian served two years as sport director
Nick Gates is leaving Team Saxo-Tinkoff after serving two years as a a sport director for the Danish team. “I have decided to move on. More family time,” he tweeted.
Gates, 40, rode professionally from 1996 to 2008. He won the Australian road title once but was best in criteriums, where he took a number of victories.
He had nothing but praise for Saxo-Tinkoff, and its owner. “Have never witnessed a more dedicated passionate group of people,” he tweeted. “Bjarne (Riis) is simply special” The man is a visionary, great for the sport.”
He wished the team good luck in 2013, saying, “believe me, they will kick A !”
Gates did not say what he would be moving too, only that “I will inform you, but stealth. #soon.”
