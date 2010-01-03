Garmin-Transitions signs Murilo Fischer
Daniel Benson and Richard Tyler
Brazilian to strengthen Farrar's lead-out train
Garmin-Transitions confirmed on Sunday the signing of Brazilian sprinter Murilo Fischer. The move by the 30-year-old ends speculation about his future and ensures that the now former-Liquigas rider will continue his career in the ProTour.
Related Articles
Last week, Fischer denied a report that he had signed with Italian Professional Continental squad Aqua & Sapone for the coming season and had indicated that a return to his native Brazil could have been a possibility. However, Garmin principal Jonathan Vaughters today confirmed to Cyclingnews that Fischer will remain a presence in the European peloton and will play a key role in the team's sprint objectives.
"He's experienced and looking forward to helping Tyler win more races," said Vaughters. "He strengthens our already re-inforced lead-out train. With Robbie Hunter, Julian Dean and now Murilo, our final-kilometre team for this year is looking pretty mean."
Garmin's recruitment of Fischer demonstrates the off-season effort the team has made to improve Tyler Farrar's chances of success in 2010. The 25-year-old sprinter was the most prolific member of the squad last season, taking 11 of the team's 29 victories.
In addition to the support Fischer will provide his new teammate on the US-based squad, Vaughters was quick to indicate that the Brazilan will have the opportunity to add to his own palmares. "Murilo can win on his own, as well, so let's not underestimate that," said Vaughters.
Fischer is no stranger to the pointy end of sprint finishes. His breakthrough season, with Naturino - Sapore di Mare in 2005, saw him take eight victories, including wins at Memorial Cimurri and Giro del Piemonte. Although unable to match the exploits of that season in his past three years at Liquigas, he has maintained his reputation as a competitive sprinter. His most recent victory came at the Giro della Romagna in September last year
Fischer becomes the 28th member of the Garmin-Transitions roster for this season.
|Jack Bobridge (Aus)
|Kirk Carlsen (USA)
|Steven Cozza (USA)
|Tom Danielson (USA)
|Julian Dean (NZl)
|Timmy Duggan (USA)
|Tyler Farrar (USA)
|Murilo Fischer (Bra)
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can)
|Robbie Hunter (RSA)
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe)
|Michel Kreder (Ned)
|Trent Lowe (Aus)
|Dan Martin (Irl)
|Maartijn Maaskant (Ned)
|Christian Meier (Can)
|Cameron Meyer (Aus)
|Travis Meyer (Aus)
|David Millar (GBr)
|Danny Pate (USA)
|Thomas Peterson (USA)
|Peter Stetina (USA)
|Svein Tuft (Can)
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel)
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned)
|Christian Vande Velde (USA)
|Matt Wilson (Aus)
|David Zabriskie (USA)
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy