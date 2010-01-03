Garmin-Transitions signs Murilo Fischer

Image 1 of 2 Murilo Fischer (Liquigas) wins the 2009 Giro della Romagna. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Murilo Fischer in action during the 2009 Tour of Flanders. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Garmin-Transitions confirmed on Sunday the signing of Brazilian sprinter Murilo Fischer. The move by the 30-year-old ends speculation about his future and ensures that the now former-Liquigas rider will continue his career in the ProTour.

Last week, Fischer denied a report that he had signed with Italian Professional Continental squad Aqua & Sapone for the coming season and had indicated that a return to his native Brazil could have been a possibility. However, Garmin principal Jonathan Vaughters today confirmed to Cyclingnews that Fischer will remain a presence in the European peloton and will play a key role in the team's sprint objectives.

"He's experienced and looking forward to helping Tyler win more races," said Vaughters. "He strengthens our already re-inforced lead-out train. With Robbie Hunter, Julian Dean and now Murilo, our final-kilometre team for this year is looking pretty mean."

Garmin's recruitment of Fischer demonstrates the off-season effort the team has made to improve Tyler Farrar's chances of success in 2010. The 25-year-old sprinter was the most prolific member of the squad last season, taking 11 of the team's 29 victories.

In addition to the support Fischer will provide his new teammate on the US-based squad, Vaughters was quick to indicate that the Brazilan will have the opportunity to add to his own palmares. "Murilo can win on his own, as well, so let's not underestimate that," said Vaughters.

Fischer is no stranger to the pointy end of sprint finishes. His breakthrough season, with Naturino - Sapore di Mare in 2005, saw him take eight victories, including wins at Memorial Cimurri and Giro del Piemonte. Although unable to match the exploits of that season in his past three years at Liquigas, he has maintained his reputation as a competitive sprinter. His most recent victory came at the Giro della Romagna in September last year

Fischer becomes the 28th member of the Garmin-Transitions roster for this season.