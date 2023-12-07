Garmin launches Tacx Neo 3M smart trainer with intergated motion plates

Tacx Neo 3M: tech specs (Image credit: Tacx) SRP: $1,999.99

Preinstalled cassette: Yes - 11 Speed

Accuracy: Within 1% for power, cadence and speed

Max power: 2,200 Watts

Max simulated gradient: 25%

Calibration required: No

More info: www.garmin.com

Garmin has today launched the new Tacx Neo 3M smart trainer which it is calling its most accurate and powerful direct drive trainer. The 3M replaces the 2T as the brand's top-level trainer and integrates what the brand calls multidirectional movement with the addition of integrated motion plates which can be toggled on and off. Allowing the rider to move with the trainer whilst riding for a more realistic experience.

The Neo 3M also uses an electromagnetic braking system to create a virtual flywheel. Recreating the feeling of riding on different types of roads like cobbles or gravel and even downhill. Cyclists can also use a new separately sold adaptor to make use of Wi-Fi or Ethernet connections to improve system performance for racing etc.

As you would expect, the trainer will integrate with the Tacx Training app so cyclists can sync workouts from their Garmin Connect calendar and more. The premium version of the app costs $9.99 which you will need if you want access to things like group rides. A free 3-month subscription can be redeemed with the purchase of a Neo 3M. You can also connect to other popular training apps like TrainerRoad and Zwift.

Dan Bartel, Garmin's Vice President of Global Consumer Sales said:



“Our goal is to make indoor training as realistic to their outdoor rides as possible and we’re proud to do just that with the introduction of the Tacx NEO 3M—the only trainer to offer built-in multidirectional movement, a virtual flywheel and a magnet motor. Now, cyclists can take advantage of features and technology they won’t be able to find anywhere else and, as a result, level-up their training like never before.”

The motors in the magnet are said to produce a very quiet user experience. Built-in indicator lights also change colour to indicate effort levels whilst training or racing.