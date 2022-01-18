Garmin launches new Fenix 7 smartwatch

Garmin has launched the Fenix 7 smartwatch, the latest model in the lineup of its best smartwatches for cycling.

Building on the success of the Fenix 6, the Fenix 7 comes with all the features of its predecessor, plus increased battery life and a brand new mode that tracks your stamina. Furthermore, an additional model, the Fenix 7X, features a built-in torch providing quick-access hands-free light.

Garmin Fenix 7: new features

The Fenix 7 marks the next generation of Garmin’s flagship model, a rugged multi-sport smartwatch that’s designed to help its wearer improve their athletic performance. The new model features a touchscreen interface with extra button controls, as well as intuitive topographical maps for off-grid navigation.

The new Fenix 7 comes with all the features of the 6, including the Recovery Time Advisor and Daily Workout Suggestions. The biggest new addition is the Real-Time Stamina tool, which allows athletes to monitor and track exertion levels during a run or bike activity. According to Garmin, this can be used to provide an idea of how much energy is left in the tank, so you know how hard you can push before the finish line.

On top of this, another new feature is the Visual Race Predictor, which takes previous training into account to estimate progress.

(Image credit: Garmin)

Garmin Fenix 7X: solar powered

Just as the Fenix 6 came with an additional Sapphire Solar model, the new Fenix 7 range includes the solar-enabled Fenix 7X. With an increased surface area, it has a claimed solar harvesting capability that is 200 per cent more than the Fenix 6. For this reason, Garmin states that the new Fenix 7X can go even longer than its predecessor between charges, with a claimed battery life of up to five weeks in ‘smartwatch’ mode, and up to five days in GPS mode.

It also introduces an integrated hands-free multi-LED flashlight with both red and white LEDs for a multitude of uses.

Garmin Fenix 7 and 7X: price and availability

There are five models in total: Fenix 7, Fenix 7 Solar, Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar, Fenix 7S Sapphire Solar, and Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar.

Prices start at £599.99 / $699.99 / €699.99 / AU$1,049.00 and are available to purchase now direct from Garmin.