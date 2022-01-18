Garmin launches new Fenix 7 smartwatch
By Mildred Locke published
The latest model boasts up to 263 hours of battery life and a range of new modes to improve performance
Garmin has launched the Fenix 7 smartwatch, the latest model in the lineup of its best smartwatches for cycling.
Building on the success of the Fenix 6, the Fenix 7 comes with all the features of its predecessor, plus increased battery life and a brand new mode that tracks your stamina. Furthermore, an additional model, the Fenix 7X, features a built-in torch providing quick-access hands-free light.
Garmin Fenix 7: new features
The Fenix 7 marks the next generation of Garmin’s flagship model, a rugged multi-sport smartwatch that’s designed to help its wearer improve their athletic performance. The new model features a touchscreen interface with extra button controls, as well as intuitive topographical maps for off-grid navigation.
The new Fenix 7 comes with all the features of the 6, including the Recovery Time Advisor and Daily Workout Suggestions. The biggest new addition is the Real-Time Stamina tool, which allows athletes to monitor and track exertion levels during a run or bike activity. According to Garmin, this can be used to provide an idea of how much energy is left in the tank, so you know how hard you can push before the finish line.
On top of this, another new feature is the Visual Race Predictor, which takes previous training into account to estimate progress.
Garmin Fenix 7X: solar powered
Just as the Fenix 6 came with an additional Sapphire Solar model, the new Fenix 7 range includes the solar-enabled Fenix 7X. With an increased surface area, it has a claimed solar harvesting capability that is 200 per cent more than the Fenix 6. For this reason, Garmin states that the new Fenix 7X can go even longer than its predecessor between charges, with a claimed battery life of up to five weeks in ‘smartwatch’ mode, and up to five days in GPS mode.
It also introduces an integrated hands-free multi-LED flashlight with both red and white LEDs for a multitude of uses.
Garmin Fenix 7 and 7X: price and availability
There are five models in total: Fenix 7, Fenix 7 Solar, Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar, Fenix 7S Sapphire Solar, and Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar.
Prices start at £599.99 / $699.99 / €699.99 / AU$1,049.00 and are available to purchase now direct from Garmin.
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mildred joined as Reviews Writer for Cyclingnews and BikePerfect in December 2020. She loves all forms of cycling from long-distance audax to daily errand-running by bike, and does almost everything on two wheels, including moving house, and started out her cycling career working in a bike shop. For the past five years she's volunteered at The Bristol Bike Project as a mechanic and session coordinator, and now sits on its board of directors.
Since then she's gone on to write for a multitude of cycling publications, including Bikeradar, Cycling Plus, Singletrack, Red Bull, Cycling UK and Total Women's Cycling. She's dedicated to providing more coverage of women's specific cycling tech, elevating under-represented voices in the sport, and making cycling more accessible overall.
Height: 156cm (5'2")
Weight: 75kg
Rides: Liv Devote, Genesis Equilibrium Disc 20, Triban RC520 Women's Disc, Genesis Flyer, Whyte Victoria, Cotic BFe 26, Clandestine custom bike
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.