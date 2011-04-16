Garmin-Cervélo adds Van Lancker for Classics campaign
Former winner of Amstel Gold Race and Liège-Bastogne-Liège joins Vaughters' team
Former cyclist Eric Van Lancker (49) recently made his return to the cycling scene as director sportif for the Garmin-Cervélo team. The Belgian debuted in the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco, which is the classical build-up towards the Ardennes races. It allowed Van Lancker to get to know the riders who will contest the three hilly races in the Ardennes, with Ryder Hesjedal as team leader.
