Garmin-Cervélo adds Van Lancker for Classics campaign

Johan Van Summeren leads Garmin-Cervelo teammate Heinrich Haussler (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Former cyclist Eric Van Lancker (49) recently made his return to the cycling scene as director sportif for the Garmin-Cervélo team. The Belgian debuted in the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco, which is the classical build-up towards the Ardennes races. It allowed Van Lancker to get to know the riders who will contest the three hilly races in the Ardennes, with Ryder Hesjedal as team leader.



