Gallopin's future uncertain with RadioShack-Leopard Trek merger

Image 1 of 2 Allain Gallopin talks to radio (Image credit: Sabine Sunderland) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

The merging of WorldTour teams RadioShack and Leopard Trek has left directeur sportif Alain Gallopin unsure of where he will end up during the 2012 season. The Frenchman hopes to re-sign with the new program having been a part of nine stage race victories with RadioShack this year.

“Normally I would stay with this team but it is not official yet, nothing is official about the composition of the team and so I cannot yet speak about what I will do next year,” Gallopin told Cyclingnews. “[Flavio] Becca and [Johan] Bruyneel are working on the management of the team. I spoke a little bit with Bruyneel but it is not certain yet.”

Gallopin is a notable directeur sportif having worked for teams Francais des Jeux, Mercury, Team Coast, Bianchi and CSC. He believes a leadership role on the new team will suit him having worked closely with Andy and Frank Schleck, along with Fabian Cancellara, during his four seasons with Team CSC management.

“Of course, for me, if I am part of the new team it is perfect for me because I know the Schleck family and Cancellara very well,” Gallopin said. “I worked with them for four years with CSC and these riders. But, it is not official yet and I don’t know.”

RadioShack won nine stage races during this season including Vuelta Pais Vasco, Tour de Suisse, Amgen Tour of California, Tour of Utah and USA Pro Cycling Challenge along with the USA Pro Road Championships.

“This year I enjoyed working with RadioShack,” Gallopin said. “We were not lucky at the Tour de France but we won nine stage races. We had a good campaign in the USA winning the grand slam of event at California, Utah and Colorado plus the national championships. I’m very happy with the job that I did in the US, I was at all these events for the wins and it was a nice experience for me.”

Gallopin’s nephew, Tony, recently signed a two-year with the RadioShack following a strong performance at the Tour de France with his current team Cofidis. Gallopin confirmed that Tony will continue with the team despite the merger with Leopard Trek.

“My nephew signed with RadioShack after the Tour de France and so he will be a part of the new team,” Gallopin said. “Joining this team will be a good experience for him.”