Gallery: Wiggle-Honda recon Tour of Flanders route

Following the opening of the classics season with Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Wiggle-Honda stuck around in Belgium to take a look at the Tour of Flanders route this week. The team's stars, including double world champion Giorgia Bronzini and two-time Giro Rosa champion Mara Abbott, braved the cold temperatures as the sized up the 144.9-kilometre course.
New signing Elisa Longo Borghini was also present and is likely to be the team's best chance for victory, the Italian moved from Hitec Products over the winter. Longo Borghini is a consistent performer at Flanders and finished fourth in last year's edition winning the sprint from the chasing group.
The women's course begins and ends in Oudenaard, with the Wolvenberg the first climb of the day after 49 kilometres. Nine more ascents lie ahead culminating with the Paterberg just over 13 kilometres from the finish. The Women's Tour of Flanders forms part of the World Cup and takes place on Sunday, April 5. Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans) is the defending champion.
