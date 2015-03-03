Gallery: Wiggle-Honda recon Tour of Flanders route

Image 1 of 32 The team assemble in Oudenaarde Market (Image credit: Bart Hazen) Image 2 of 32 Mara Abbott leads Dani King (Image credit: Bart Hazen) Image 3 of 32 Team manager Rochelle Gilmore also gets on the bike (Image credit: Bart Hazen) Image 4 of 32 New signing Anna Christian (Image credit: Bart Hazen) Image 5 of 32 Emilia Fahlin goes for the middle lane (Image credit: Bart Hazen) Image 6 of 32 Eileen Roe takes to the side of the road (Image credit: Bart Hazen) Image 7 of 32 Giorgia Bronzini (Image credit: Bart Hazen) Image 8 of 32 Coming off the Oude Kwaremont (Image credit: Bart Hazen) Image 9 of 32 Elisa Longo Borghini rides up the Paterberg (Image credit: Bart Hazen) Image 10 of 32 Anna Sanchis (Image credit: Bart Hazen) Image 11 of 32 Chloe Hosking (Image credit: Bart Hazen) Image 12 of 32 Emilia Fahlin (Image credit: Bart Hazen) Image 13 of 32 Eileen Roe wraps up against the cold (Image credit: Bart Hazen) Image 14 of 32 Giorgia Bronzini leads the way (Image credit: Bart Hazen) Image 15 of 32 Japanese champion Mayuko Haiwara (Image credit: Bart Hazen) Image 16 of 32 A fully focussed Chloe Hosking (Image credit: Bart Hazen) Image 17 of 32 Audrey Cordon (Image credit: Bart Hazen) Image 18 of 32 Elisa Longo Borghini looks happy on the front (Image credit: Bart Hazen) Image 19 of 32 Riding up the Kaperij (Image credit: Bart Hazen) Image 20 of 32 Anna Christian turns pro with the team this year (Image credit: Bart Hazen) Image 21 of 32 Mara Abbott lets her teammates know of dangers ahead (Image credit: Bart Hazen) Image 22 of 32 Annetter Edmondson leads the team on the Kanarieberg (Image credit: Bart Hazen) Image 23 of 32 Chloe Hosking and her new teammate Jolien d'Hoore (Image credit: Bart Hazen) Image 24 of 32 Jolien d'Hoore joined the team this season (Image credit: Bart Hazen) Image 25 of 32 Riding up the Kanarieberg (Image credit: Bart Hazen) Image 26 of 32 The team splits into two groups (Image credit: Bart Hazen) Image 27 of 32 Audrey Courdon and Mayuko Hagiwara ride side by side (Image credit: Bart Hazen) Image 28 of 32 The team cars follow the training ride (Image credit: Bart Hazen) Image 29 of 32 Dani King and Elisa Longo Borghini on the fron on the Hotondberg (Image credit: Bart Hazen) Image 30 of 32 The riders take on the Hotondberg (Image credit: Bart Hazen) Image 31 of 32 Jolien d'Hoore leads the group on the Kwaremont (Image credit: Bart Hazen) Image 32 of 32 The riders make their way up the Paterberg (Image credit: Bart Hazen)

Following the opening of the classics season with Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Wiggle-Honda stuck around in Belgium to take a look at the Tour of Flanders route this week. The team's stars, including double world champion Giorgia Bronzini and two-time Giro Rosa champion Mara Abbott, braved the cold temperatures as the sized up the 144.9-kilometre course.

New signing Elisa Longo Borghini was also present and is likely to be the team's best chance for victory, the Italian moved from Hitec Products over the winter. Longo Borghini is a consistent performer at Flanders and finished fourth in last year's edition winning the sprint from the chasing group.

The women's course begins and ends in Oudenaard, with the Wolvenberg the first climb of the day after 49 kilometres. Nine more ascents lie ahead culminating with the Paterberg just over 13 kilometres from the finish. The Women's Tour of Flanders forms part of the World Cup and takes place on Sunday, April 5. Ellen van Dijk (Boels Dolmans) is the defending champion.