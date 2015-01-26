Gallery: Wanty-Groupe Gobert prepare for the 2015 season in Spain

Image 1 of 44 Frederik Veuchelen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: KRamon) Image 2 of 44 Wanty-Groupe Gobert in Spain (Image credit: KRamon) Image 3 of 44 Wanty-Groupe Gobert (Image credit: KRamon) Image 4 of 44 Wanty-Groupe Gobert (Image credit: KRamon) Image 5 of 44 Wanty-Groupe Gobert (Image credit: KRamon) Image 6 of 44 Wanty-Groupe Gobert (Image credit: KRamon) Image 7 of 44 Tom Devriendt (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: KRamon) Image 8 of 44 Tim De Troyer (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: KRamon) Image 9 of 44 Simone Antonini (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: KRamon) Image 10 of 44 Roy Jans (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: KRamon) Image 11 of 44 Wanty-Groupe Gobert training camp (Image credit: KRamon) Image 12 of 44 2015 Wanty-Groupe Gobert (Image credit: KRamon) Image 13 of 44 James Vanlandschoot (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: KRamon) Image 14 of 44 Kevin Van Melsen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: KRamon) Image 15 of 44 Mirko Selvaggi (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: KRamon) Image 16 of 44 Roy Jans (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: KRamon) Image 17 of 44 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2015 team (Image credit: KRamon) Image 18 of 44 Danilo Napolitano (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: KRamon) Image 19 of 44 Bjorn Leukemans (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: KRamon) Image 20 of 44 Yannick Eijssen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: KRamon) Image 21 of 44 Wanty-Groupe Gobert training in Spain (Image credit: KRamon) Image 22 of 44 Mirko Selvaggi (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: KRamon) Image 23 of 44 Marco Minnaard (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: KRamon) Image 24 of 44 Danilo Napolitano (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: KRamon) Image 25 of 44 Boris Dron (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: KRamon) Image 26 of 44 Bjorn Leukemans (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: KRamon) Image 27 of 44 Enrico Gasparotto (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: KRamon) Image 28 of 44 Lander Seynaeve (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: KRamon) Image 29 of 44 Tom Devriendt (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: KRamon) Image 30 of 44 Tim De Troyer (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: KRamon) Image 31 of 44 Francis De Greef (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: KRamon) Image 32 of 44 Boris Dron (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: KRamon) Image 33 of 44 Enrico Gasparotto (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: KRamon) Image 34 of 44 Francis De Greef (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: KRamon) Image 35 of 44 Marco Marcato (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: KRamon) Image 36 of 44 Lander Seynaeve (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: KRamon) Image 37 of 44 Kevin Van Melsen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: KRamon) Image 38 of 44 Jerome Baugnies (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: KRamon) Image 39 of 44 Jan Ghyselinck (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: KRamon) Image 40 of 44 James Vanlandschoot (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: KRamon) Image 41 of 44 Frederique Robert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: KRamon) Image 42 of 44 Frederik Veuchelen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: KRamon) Image 43 of 44 Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: KRamon) Image 44 of 44 Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: KRamon)

Wanty-Groupe Gobert united for a two-week pre-season training camp in Benidorm, Spain in January. The UCI Professional Continental outfit will begin their season at the GP Marseillaise and Etoile de Besseges in February in France.

Sports director Hilaire Van Der Schueren was pleased with his 21 riders during the warm-weather camp that included three blocks of long training rides.

“The guys worked really hard here,” Van Der Schueren said. “We laid a solid foundation for the season to come. We also established the race schedules of all 21 riders until the Belgian road race championships at the end of June."

The team welcomed their newest additions Enrico Gasparotto and Marco Marcato, along with young riders Lander Seynaeve, Simone Antonini, Tom Devriendt, Boris Dron and Yannick Eijssen.

"New riders Enrico Gasparotto and Marco Marcato fitted well in the team from the beginning. They take real quality to the team. A rider like Marcato will be very important for our sprinter Roy Jans," Van Der Schueren said.

Following the team’s season openers in France, they will race at the Tropicale Amissa Bongo, Volta ao Algarve and Ruta del Sol, and then Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne.

“I hope that we can achieve around 20 victories this year, including some nice UCI 1.1-races," Van Der Schueren said. "In WorldTour-races like Tour of Flanders, E3-Prijs Harelbeke and Paris-Roubaix we want to ride for the podium places.

"Last year we finished second in the Europe Tour. Our goal for this season is to be among the top three again."

