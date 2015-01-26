Trending

Gallery: Wanty-Groupe Gobert prepare for the 2015 season in Spain

Team welcomes new riders Gasparotto and Marcato

Image 1 of 44

Frederik Veuchelen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

Frederik Veuchelen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: KRamon)
Image 2 of 44

Wanty-Groupe Gobert in Spain

Wanty-Groupe Gobert in Spain
(Image credit: KRamon)
Image 3 of 44

Wanty-Groupe Gobert

Wanty-Groupe Gobert
(Image credit: KRamon)
Image 4 of 44

Wanty-Groupe Gobert

Wanty-Groupe Gobert
(Image credit: KRamon)
Image 5 of 44

Wanty-Groupe Gobert

Wanty-Groupe Gobert
(Image credit: KRamon)
Image 6 of 44

Wanty-Groupe Gobert

Wanty-Groupe Gobert
(Image credit: KRamon)
Image 7 of 44

Tom Devriendt (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

Tom Devriendt (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: KRamon)
Image 8 of 44

Tim De Troyer (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

Tim De Troyer (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: KRamon)
Image 9 of 44

Simone Antonini (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

Simone Antonini (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: KRamon)
Image 10 of 44

Roy Jans (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

Roy Jans (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: KRamon)
Image 11 of 44

Wanty-Groupe Gobert training camp

Wanty-Groupe Gobert training camp
(Image credit: KRamon)
Image 12 of 44

2015 Wanty-Groupe Gobert

2015 Wanty-Groupe Gobert
(Image credit: KRamon)
Image 13 of 44

James Vanlandschoot (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

James Vanlandschoot (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: KRamon)
Image 14 of 44

Kevin Van Melsen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

Kevin Van Melsen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: KRamon)
Image 15 of 44

Mirko Selvaggi (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

Mirko Selvaggi (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: KRamon)
Image 16 of 44

Roy Jans (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

Roy Jans (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: KRamon)
Image 17 of 44

Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2015 team

Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2015 team
(Image credit: KRamon)
Image 18 of 44

Danilo Napolitano (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

Danilo Napolitano (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: KRamon)
Image 19 of 44

Bjorn Leukemans (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

Bjorn Leukemans (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: KRamon)
Image 20 of 44

Yannick Eijssen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

Yannick Eijssen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: KRamon)
Image 21 of 44

Wanty-Groupe Gobert training in Spain

Wanty-Groupe Gobert training in Spain
(Image credit: KRamon)
Image 22 of 44

Mirko Selvaggi (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

Mirko Selvaggi (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: KRamon)
Image 23 of 44

Marco Minnaard (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

Marco Minnaard (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: KRamon)
Image 24 of 44

Danilo Napolitano (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

Danilo Napolitano (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: KRamon)
Image 25 of 44

Boris Dron (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

Boris Dron (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: KRamon)
Image 26 of 44

Bjorn Leukemans (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

Bjorn Leukemans (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: KRamon)
Image 27 of 44

Enrico Gasparotto (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

Enrico Gasparotto (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: KRamon)
Image 28 of 44

Lander Seynaeve (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

Lander Seynaeve (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: KRamon)
Image 29 of 44

Tom Devriendt (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

Tom Devriendt (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: KRamon)
Image 30 of 44

Tim De Troyer (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

Tim De Troyer (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: KRamon)
Image 31 of 44

Francis De Greef (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

Francis De Greef (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: KRamon)
Image 32 of 44

Boris Dron (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

Boris Dron (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: KRamon)
Image 33 of 44

Enrico Gasparotto (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

Enrico Gasparotto (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: KRamon)
Image 34 of 44

Francis De Greef (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

Francis De Greef (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: KRamon)
Image 35 of 44

Marco Marcato (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

Marco Marcato (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: KRamon)
Image 36 of 44

Lander Seynaeve (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

Lander Seynaeve (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: KRamon)
Image 37 of 44

Kevin Van Melsen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

Kevin Van Melsen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: KRamon)
Image 38 of 44

Jerome Baugnies (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

Jerome Baugnies (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: KRamon)
Image 39 of 44

Jan Ghyselinck (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

Jan Ghyselinck (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: KRamon)
Image 40 of 44

James Vanlandschoot (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

James Vanlandschoot (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: KRamon)
Image 41 of 44

Frederique Robert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

Frederique Robert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: KRamon)
Image 42 of 44

Frederik Veuchelen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

Frederik Veuchelen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: KRamon)
Image 43 of 44

Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: KRamon)
Image 44 of 44

Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: KRamon)

Wanty-Groupe Gobert united for a two-week pre-season training camp in Benidorm, Spain in January. The UCI Professional Continental outfit will begin their season at the GP Marseillaise and Etoile de Besseges in February in France.

Related Articles

Jans renews contract with Wanty-Groupe Gobert

Leukemans re-signs with Wanty-Groupe Gobert

Gasparotto relieved to reach the shore at Wanty

Wanty-Groupe Gobert seeking Grand Tour invitations in 2015

Sports director Hilaire Van Der Schueren was pleased with his 21 riders during the warm-weather camp that included three blocks of long training rides.

“The guys worked really hard here,” Van Der Schueren said. “We laid a solid foundation for the season to come. We also established the race schedules of all 21 riders until the Belgian road race championships at the end of June." 

The team welcomed their newest additions Enrico Gasparotto and Marco Marcato, along with young riders Lander Seynaeve, Simone Antonini, Tom Devriendt, Boris Dron and Yannick Eijssen.

"New riders Enrico Gasparotto and Marco Marcato fitted well in the team from the beginning. They take real quality to the team. A rider like Marcato will be very important for our sprinter Roy Jans," Van Der Schueren said.  

Following the team’s season openers in France, they will race at the Tropicale Amissa Bongo, Volta ao Algarve and Ruta del Sol, and then Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne.

“I hope that we can achieve around 20 victories this year, including some nice UCI 1.1-races," Van Der Schueren said. "In WorldTour-races like Tour of Flanders, E3-Prijs Harelbeke and Paris-Roubaix we want to ride for the podium places.

"Last year we finished second in the Europe Tour. Our goal for this season is to be among the top three again." 

To view the Wanty-Groupe Gobert training camp gallery please click here.
 