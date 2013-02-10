Gallery: Vos headlines Rabobank Liv/Giant team

Image 1 of 7 Giant supply Vos with a special edition TCR Advanced to celebrate her golden season (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 7 Marianne Vos and Arjan van der Weegen (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 7 The time trial bike will be put to work this season at Rabobank Liv/Giant (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 7 Marianne Vos and her Rabobank Liv/Giant women's team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 7 Marriane Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) is back from the US where she took another 'cross world title (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 7 Deputy Major Arjan van der Weegen and Marianne Vos at the Rabobank Liv/Giant team presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 7 Marianna Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) won't be forgetting this moment anytime soon (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

After a stunning start to the 2013 season, the recently crowned UCI cyclo-cross world champion Marianne Vos will now turn her attention to leading the Rabobank Liv/Giant women’s team for another year. The 13-rider roster has retained the support of the Dutch bank Rabobank with Vos and her teammates all in attendance for the presentation in Bergen op Zoom in the Netherlands.

The team will once again ride Giant's line of road and time trial bikes with the TCR Advanced and Trinity framesets being fitted to each of the riders. Team director Koos Moerenhout explained that emphasis would be placed on improving the team time trial this year with specific training to begin immediately.

"We will also work hard on the team time trial, because last year we did not," said Moerenhout. "Along with trainer Wilma Franks, we propose a program to improve mainly technical aspects and there are some things to improve. The Giant time trial bikes will come along for part of the team's training camp in Spain this weekend.

"We have a lot of young talent in the team, but I think there's an especially good mix of veterans and youth. Moreover, our experienced riders should benefit from fantastic young talents," said Moerenhout.

Vos explained that her ‘cross season was entered with an air of uncertainty after such a busy back-end to 2012. Vos won finally captured her first Olympic road race title in 2012 before finishing the year with another road world championship crown and recently returned from a successful ‘cross world’s campaign.

"After the Olympics and the World Cup of course I had to recharge," said Vos. "I did not know what to expect from the cross-season. But that has been fantastic and it motivates me a lot for this year. The way I became world champion last week has surprised me. It is the perfect start for this year. As world champion before the start of the winter I did not know what to expect but it’s delicious."

Rabobank Liv/Giant roster for 2013: Lucinda Brand (Ned), Thalita De Jong (Ned), Liesbet De Vocht (Bel), Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra), Megan Guarnier (USA), Roxane Knetemann (Ned), Jolanda Neff (Swi), Iris Slappendel (Ned), Sabrina Stultiens (Ned), Rebecca Talen (Ned), Sanne Van Paassen (Ned), Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) and Marianne (Ned) Vos.