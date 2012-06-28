Gallery: Tour de France team presentation

Image 1 of 73 Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) rode in on his newest team bike (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 73 Mark Cavendish rolls onto the stage in Liège (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 73 Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 73 AG2R-La Mondiale (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 73 Vacansoleil-DCM (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 73 Euskaltel-Euskadi (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 73 Saur Sojasun (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 73 Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 73 Alejandro valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 73 Oscar Freire (Katusha) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 73 Yauheni Hutarovich (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 73 David Zabriskie (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 73 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto-Belisol) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 73 Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 73 Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 73 Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 73 Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 73 Orica-GreenEdge with a new look (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 73 Cofidis (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 73 Argos-Shimano (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 73 Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) appeared in style (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 73 The set in Liège was a gigantic wheel (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 73 Alejandro Valverde keeps his shades on (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 73 Alessandro Petacchi checks his email (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 73 Daniel Mangeas relaxes before the big show (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 26 of 73 BMC (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 73 Radioshack-Nissan (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 28 of 73 Team Europcar was down a man for the team presentation (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 29 of 73 The Movistar team (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 30 of 73 Katusha (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 31 of 73 FDJ-BigMat (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 32 of 73 Astana (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 33 of 73 Garmin-Sharp in their new kit, minus David Millar (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 34 of 73 Lampre-ISD (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 35 of 73 Lotto-Belisol (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 36 of 73 Matthew Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 37 of 73 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 38 of 73 Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 39 of 73 Team Sky on stage at the Tour presentation (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 40 of 73 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) was welcomed by his home crowds (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 41 of 73 Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 42 of 73 The defending champion Cadel Evans rolls to the stage in Liege (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 43 of 73 Mark Cavendish (Sky) (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 44 of 73 The BMC team (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 45 of 73 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 46 of 73 The Rabobank team (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 47 of 73 Bradley Wiggins has some mic time (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 48 of 73 Team Sky (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 49 of 73 Andreas Klöden (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 50 of 73 Christian Knees (Sky) (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 51 of 73 Mark Cavendish looking lean on the stage in Liège (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 52 of 73 Team Europcar is presented (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 53 of 73 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) received a warm welcome from the fans. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 54 of 73 Team Sky is presented ahead of the 2012 Tour de France (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 55 of 73 Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 56 of 73 Slovakian champion Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 57 of 73 The RadioShack-Nissan team (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 58 of 73 Liquigas on stage (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 59 of 73 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in Liège (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 60 of 73 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 61 of 73 The Liquigas-Cannondale team (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 62 of 73 Ivan Basso looking grim as team leader Vincenzo Nibali is introduced (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 63 of 73 Michele Scarponi (Lampre) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 64 of 73 The RadioShack-Nissan team is presented in Liège (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 65 of 73 The Vacansoleil team is presented in Liège (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 66 of 73 The new Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank team kits were on display in Liège (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 67 of 73 Nick Nuyens (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 68 of 73 Of Qinghai Lake 2012 Stage 4 :: Qinghai Lake - Chaqia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 69 of 73 Johan Vansummeren (Garmin-Sharp) is introduced at the Tour de France team presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 70 of 73 Cadel Evans and Philippe Gilbert on the stage in Liège (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 71 of 73 Large crowds were present in Liège (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 72 of 73 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 73 of 73 Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

With the start of the Tour de France just two days away, the formalities have begun in Liège, Belgium, the host of Saturday's kickoff prologue time trial. Starting at 6:30pm local time, each of the 22 teams contesting the 99th edition of the Grand Boucle rode their bikes onto the stage in Liège's Place Saint-Lambert square for the team presentations.

A live band on stage provided music for each team's arrival and exit, while veteran Tour announcer Daniel Mangeas introduced each rider on stage and bantered with many of the expected stars for the next three weeks.

One of the real stars of the peloton was the favourite Bradley Wiggins of Team Sky. The British rider – the winner of Paris-Nice, the Tour de Romandie and Criterium du Dauphiné this year – was the man in demand both on the stage and with the media assembled in the courtyard Palais des Prince-Evêques. When asked about his chances in the race, Wiggins said that last year it was all over for him after seven stages and that this year, if he is not in hospital before the first long time trial (stage nine) it “could be good for me”.

The last team to appear on stage was BMC, with the defending champion Cadel Evans. The American-registered squad with an international cast received arguably the loudest applause for two reasons: the presence of the Australian who's back to seek a second Tour title, and the fact that the world’s number-one ranked rider from 2011, Philippe Gilbert, is also in the line-up.

Gilbert was raised near Liège and is a popular crowd favourite. He explained that, when the Tour started here in 2004, he thought that he may have missed the chance to do this race where he grew up, but now that opportunity has been presented again.

Several teams, such as Orica-GreenEdge, Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank and Garmin-Sharp, rolled out new kit while Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) chose to arrive on stage via low-rider beach cruiser instead of his team issue Felt.

While 198 riders will contest the Tour, two were absent from the ceremonies: Christophe Kern (Europcar) was excused since his wife was due to give birth only hours before the presentation, while David Millar (Garmin-Sharp) is suffering from an illness but is expected to start on Saturday.

Click here to see the full team presentation gallery.