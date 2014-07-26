Gallery: The Tour de France fans in the Pyrenees

Image 1 of 45 A little helpng hand now and again never hurt anyone.. Nicolas Roche in the final kilometres - get your hand off my arse! (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 2 of 45 The Tely Tourmalet - - they found it hilarious! (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 3 of 45 Vincezo Nibali from the Astana team rides the final metres to the finish line to Pla d'Adet and wasn't even rattled by the huge moustache in the sidelines. or is it just very long nose hair? (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 4 of 45 Majka Rafal (Tinkoff Saxo) wins the stage and retains his polka dot Mountain category leader's jersey on the summit of the Pla d'Adet. Something's just made him squirm and I know you're thinking the 3 category 1 climbs along with the final Haute category climb over 124km is probably the reason... But I'm not so sure.. I think Nibali spotted it! (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 5 of 45 Rafal Majka climbs the final metres to Pla d'Adet but spots something in the crowd (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 6 of 45 Col de Val Louren Azet. I hope your mum knows you've taken her prized stuffed wild boar's head down from the living room. She loves that pig! And what's that cow doing with him? (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 7 of 45 Col de Peyresourde. I know what I'll do today that pig hat I was given for Christmas - I've found just the occassion to wear it..Nice touch with the ciggy! (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 8 of 45 Col de Val Louron - Azet . Look ... French Anarchists on the way up to the Col de Peyresourde.. Look - Look - It says France and guess where we are?... Spain?... No France... Excellent! What says anarchy more than three students with Guy Fawkes masks on dressed in a dayglow lycra onesies! Let's start a revolution! (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 9 of 45 Col de Val Louron - Azet Gotta love those hairpins (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 10 of 45 Still creepy just a different angle on creepy with some retro vehicles in the background.. You crazy Belgians you! (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 11 of 45 On the way to the summit of the Tourmalet - Mankinis - Really? surely not.. Sacha Baron-Cohen has a lot to answer for! (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 12 of 45 Top of the Tourmalet from La Mongie Very very funny isn't it - Ohhh.. i think a little bit of wee has come out.. (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 13 of 45 Cyril Gautier team Europcar climbs the final kilometres of the Hautacam cheered on by fans Ow! not in the ear.. That really hurt! (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 14 of 45 Frank Schleck (Trek Factory Racing) climbs the final kilometres of the Hautacam coming 12th in the stage. Watch him goooo! (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 15 of 45 Rafal Majka in the Mountain leader's polkadot jersey climbs the final kilometres of the Hautacam to come third in the stage (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 16 of 45 Vincenzo Nibali climbs the final kilometres of the Hautacam to win the stage and extend his overall lead in the Pyrenees. Get out of my way James! (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 17 of 45 I'm not even sure they know whay they bought the cardboard cut out up either.. Better left down there for now eh.. (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 18 of 45 Wooohoooo!!!! Let's Parteeeeee!!!! (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 19 of 45 Looking down the descent of the Tourmalet as the cloud descends around us. (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 20 of 45 Music to my ears - Top of the Tourmalet playing a tune - Here's a catchy little number - is that Tchaikovsky? Oh no.. Right said Fred... (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 21 of 45 something's tickled him - and here he is from further away. (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 22 of 45 Col de Val Louron - Azet. Arrrggghhh This isn't creepy right? Someone's even chopped her hand off! And her fingers! what's wrong with people? - Can't they look after their mannequins - I certainly do - they're all lovelingly cared for in my dungeon.. sorry..cellar. (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 23 of 45 Col de Val Louron - Azet. Doesn't get any less controversial closer up and maybe I'll put a raincheck on that drink. (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 24 of 45 Col de Val Louron - Azet. There's nothing more funny than an 'Afro' - Travel from Blighty to the Pyrenees and pop on those afros you've had in the back of the car for such an occasion... You guys kill me! Stop it please... No.. Stop it!.. Seriously! (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 25 of 45 Yep .. Caveman outfit this year.. The blonde tight perm really sets off this outfit and it's nice to accessorize with the green plastic trumpet. (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 26 of 45 I didn't think a T-Shirt and a Cap could be so much fun.. ooooh... Let me buy some.. I'll take a dozen please!!!! (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 27 of 45 Big shirts small heads (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 28 of 45 Col de Peyresourde. See ya Mickey. (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 29 of 45 France's Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) struggles up the Port de Bales (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 30 of 45 On the summit of the Port de Bales. Stage winner Michael Rogers Tinkoff Saxo Bank ahead of Lampre J R Serpa and Thomas Voeckler team Europcar. (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 31 of 45 Australian fans demonstrating their inimitable sense of humour...ha.ha.ha. on the summit of the Port de Bales. - wait a minute... Those are British plates! (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 32 of 45 Wheelieeeee! Jack Bauer team Garmin climbs the final kilometres of the Hautacam and does a few stunts on the way (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 33 of 45 AArrrhh... What's wrong with my bike - make it stop! Jack Bauer team Garmin climbs the final kilometres of the Hautacam and does a few stunts on the way. (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 34 of 45 Team Sky's Mikel Nieve Iturralde rides the final kilometres of the Hautacam (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 35 of 45 Allez allez! (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 36 of 45 Col de Val Louron - Azet. Not strictly PC but who is eh? I'm not sure either of these people have been to Brazil or know many Brazilian Lifeguards but good effort none-the-less. I reckon her toupée must have slipped. And yes I love Madeleines too - what a coincidence - fancy a drink? (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 37 of 45 Col de Val Louron - Azet. The self proclaimed 'ambasador of Humor'. I know because I read it on his homemade billboard.. Really? I grant you the jesters hat has been making people chuckle for centuries and the socks on the handle bars are a nice touch.. Still not sure that it adds up to being the highest ranking diplomat for all that is funny? I guess it was lost in the translation.. (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 38 of 45 On the summit of the Port de Bales (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 39 of 45 On the summit of the Port de Bales with Pinot and Nibali (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 40 of 45 On the summit of the Port de Bales Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) climbs the final few Kilometres with the TV helicopter in hot pursuit. (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 41 of 45 On the summit of the Port de Bales, Stage winner Michael Rogers Tinkoff Saxo Bank ahead of Lampre J R Serpa and Thomas Voeckler team Europcar. (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 42 of 45 Michael Rogers with remnants of the breakaway on the Port de Bales (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 43 of 45 A popular european Soap brand rides up the mountains spreading their love in the form of small sachets of white powder. - This sort of thing is usually frowned upon but in the cycling arena it's embraced with open arms! (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 44 of 45 Thomas Voeckler right, behind Yukiya Arashiro team Europcar climb the final kilometres of the Hautacam. Are we there yet? (Image credit: Pete Goding.) Image 45 of 45 Got the sun lotion- Sunglasses - sort out the quiff - Mum - where's my Sponge Bob Squarepants outfit? (Image credit: Pete Goding.)

The Tour de France's excursions into the Pyrenees are always sure to draw big crowds. Some fans prefer to watch the race go by from the comfort of their campervans, having arrived several days before the riders, while others prefer to run alongside the riders in a green 'mankini.'

When the Tour visited the mountain range which straddles the French and Spanish borders and includes the Basque regions of both countries, photographer Pete Goding was there to capture the best of the fans on stages 16 to 18.

From SpongeBob SquareSpants to Brazilian lifeguards and Belgian mannequins, Goding captures the excitement and restlessness of the fans who lined the Hautacam Pla d'Adet, Port de Bales and the Tourmalet

Click here to see Pete's photos of the fans who lined the climbs of this year's venture into Pyrenees by the Tour.