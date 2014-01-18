Trending

Gallery: Teams presented at Tour Down Under

Garmin, Orica and Sky lead the way

Image 1 of 40

Home favourites Orica GreenEdge

Home favourites Orica GreenEdge
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 40

Steele von Hoff in his 2014 Garmin kit at the Tour Down Under team presentation

Steele von Hoff in his 2014 Garmin kit at the Tour Down Under team presentation
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 40

FDJ

FDJ
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 40

Katusha

Katusha
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 40

Team Europcar

Team Europcar
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 40

AG2R La Mondiale

AG2R La Mondiale
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 40

Team Sky

Team Sky
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 40

Team Sky

Team Sky
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 40

Tinkoff-Saxo

Tinkoff-Saxo
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 40

Trek Factory Racing

Trek Factory Racing
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 40

Lotto-Belisol

Lotto-Belisol
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 40

Giant-Shimano

Giant-Shimano
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 40

Jack Bobridge (Belkin)

Jack Bobridge (Belkin)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 14 of 40

Lachlan Morton (Garmin Sharp)

Lachlan Morton (Garmin Sharp)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 15 of 40

Garmin Sharp's Rohan Dennis

Garmin Sharp's Rohan Dennis
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 16 of 40

Richie Porte (Team Sky)

Richie Porte (Team Sky)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 17 of 40

Richie Porte (Team Sky)

Richie Porte (Team Sky)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 18 of 40

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano)

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 19 of 40

Cadel Evans (Team BMC Racing)

Cadel Evans (Team BMC Racing)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 20 of 40

Movistar

Movistar
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 40

Movistar

Movistar
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 40

Garmin-Sharp

Garmin-Sharp
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 40

Orica GreenEDGE

Orica GreenEDGE
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 40

Team BMC Racing

Team BMC Racing
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 40

Huge crowds turned out for the teams' presentation

Huge crowds turned out for the teams' presentation
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 40

Huge crowds turned out for the teams' presentation

Huge crowds turned out for the teams' presentation
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 40

Team BMC Racing

Team BMC Racing
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 40

Frank Schleck (Trek Factory Racing)

Frank Schleck (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 40

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 40

Orica GreenEdge leader Simon Gerrans

Orica GreenEdge leader Simon Gerrans
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 40

Australian road champion Simon Gerrans

Australian road champion Simon Gerrans
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 40

Pro-Continental team Drapac

Pro-Continental team Drapac
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 40

Cannondale

Cannondale
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 40

Cannondale

Cannondale
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 40

Lampre Merida

Lampre Merida
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 40

Lampre Merida

Lampre Merida
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 40

Belkin

Belkin
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 40

Omega Pharma-QuickStep

Omega Pharma-QuickStep
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 40

Garmin-Sharp

Garmin-Sharp
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 40

Team Sky

Team Sky
(Image credit: AFP)

Bushfires have put stage one of the Tour Down Under at threat but that certainly didn't spoil the mood or excitement at the race's teams' presentation in Adelaide, on Saturday evening. With the first WorldTour event of the season just days away, some of the best riders in the world donned their new 2014 racing kits as they were presented to a strong crowd of support in the city centre.

Related Articles

Thomas ready for Tour Down Under

2014 Tour Down Under race preview

Tour Down Under start under threat from bushfires

Strong Avanti representation in UniSA team at Tour Down Under

Javier Moreno looking forward to leadership opportunities at Tour Down Under

The race has one of the strongest line ups in years, including home favourites Cadel Evans, Richie Porte and Simon Gerrans, along with Marcel Kittel, Andre Greipel and Jens Voigt.

The Tour Down Under is proceeded by Sunday's People's Choice Classic, and you can follow the race, minute-by-minute live on Cyclingnews.com.

Click here to see today's presentation gallery.