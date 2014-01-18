Gallery: Teams presented at Tour Down Under

Image 1 of 40 Home favourites Orica GreenEdge (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 40 Steele von Hoff in his 2014 Garmin kit at the Tour Down Under team presentation (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 40 FDJ (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 40 Katusha (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 40 Team Europcar (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 40 AG2R La Mondiale (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 40 Team Sky (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 40 Team Sky (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 40 Tinkoff-Saxo (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 40 Trek Factory Racing (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 40 Lotto-Belisol (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 40 Giant-Shimano (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 40 Jack Bobridge (Belkin) (Image credit: AFP) Image 14 of 40 Lachlan Morton (Garmin Sharp) (Image credit: AFP) Image 15 of 40 Garmin Sharp's Rohan Dennis (Image credit: AFP) Image 16 of 40 Richie Porte (Team Sky) (Image credit: AFP) Image 17 of 40 Richie Porte (Team Sky) (Image credit: AFP) Image 18 of 40 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) (Image credit: AFP) Image 19 of 40 Cadel Evans (Team BMC Racing) (Image credit: AFP) Image 20 of 40 Movistar (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 40 Movistar (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 40 Garmin-Sharp (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 40 Orica GreenEDGE (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 40 Team BMC Racing (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 40 Huge crowds turned out for the teams' presentation (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 40 Huge crowds turned out for the teams' presentation (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 40 Team BMC Racing (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 40 Frank Schleck (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 40 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 30 of 40 Orica GreenEdge leader Simon Gerrans (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 31 of 40 Australian road champion Simon Gerrans (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 32 of 40 Pro-Continental team Drapac (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 33 of 40 Cannondale (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 34 of 40 Cannondale (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 35 of 40 Lampre Merida (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 36 of 40 Lampre Merida (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 37 of 40 Belkin (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 38 of 40 Omega Pharma-QuickStep (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 39 of 40 Garmin-Sharp (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 40 of 40 Team Sky (Image credit: AFP)

Bushfires have put stage one of the Tour Down Under at threat but that certainly didn't spoil the mood or excitement at the race's teams' presentation in Adelaide, on Saturday evening. With the first WorldTour event of the season just days away, some of the best riders in the world donned their new 2014 racing kits as they were presented to a strong crowd of support in the city centre.

The race has one of the strongest line ups in years, including home favourites Cadel Evans, Richie Porte and Simon Gerrans, along with Marcel Kittel, Andre Greipel and Jens Voigt.

