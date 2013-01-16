Gallery: Teams arrive in Adelaide for Tour Down Under

Image 1 of 53 Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEdge) in his new Australian champion jersey (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 53 The Blanco Pro Cycling team take a break (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 53 A fresh pair of cleats of Gilbert's world champion-themed DMT shoes (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 53 A number of riders prefer to attend to the small details like cleats themselves (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 53 Gilbert takes no risks while waiting around in the Tour Village confines (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 53 Juraj Sagan makes an appearance at Tour Down Under this year (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 53 Andrey Kashechkin (Astana) is ready to roll out (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 53 Plenty of time for joking around prior to the start of the tour for Ag2r La Mondiale (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 53 Team Ag2r-La Mondiale with a fresh batch of Focus bikes (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 53 The team of Cannondale Pro Cycling with plenty of matching accessories (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 53 Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) should contribute to the week's action (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 53 Saxo-Tinkoff's Takashi Miyazawa cruises around (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 53 Gilbert and Morabito make sure their cleats are positioned correctly (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 53 Even world champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) made sure to wear his entry pass (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 53 Euskaltel-Euskadi ready to battle the heat of Adelaide ahead of Down Under (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 53 It was a hot training ride Down Under for the Astana squad (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 53 Lotto Belisol's Ridley fleet included a mix of Noah and Helium options (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 53 Mark Renshaw and Jack Bobridge (Blanco Pro Cycling) head back to the Hilton after training (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 53 André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) is a consistent performer in Australia (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 53 FDJ-BigMat's Lapierre bikes are yet to be updated for the new season (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 53 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) will be one to watch in the opening round of the WorldTour (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 53 The Gorilla and his trusty Ridley Noah (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 53 Gilbert checks out the route for the day's training ride (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 53 Greipel always arrives at Tour Down Under ready to strike (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 53 André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) takes a stroll toward the Tour Village (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 53 Philipe Gilbert (BMC) would be a popular winner on the stage to Willunga (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 53 Ag2r-La Mondiale were in Adelaide (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 53 Kashechkin was happy to be in Australia (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 53 Guardini (Astana) was doing his best to work on his sock tan line (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 30 of 53 U.S champion Timmy Duggan gives everything a final check (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 31 of 53 Jose Rojas (Movistar) will be amongst the bunch sprints (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 32 of 53 FDJ waiting for the green light to head out in the Aussie sun (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 33 of 53 Roberto Ferrari (Lampre-Merida) is a contender for the bunch sprints (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 34 of 53 RadioShack riders await the release of their 2013 team jersey (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 35 of 53 BMC team bikes awaiting daily duty ahead of Tour Down Under (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 36 of 53 Roberto Ferrari (Lampre-Merida) will look to get involved in the sprints at Tour Down Under (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 37 of 53 Shane Bannan and Australian road champ Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEdge) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 38 of 53 Astana mechanic Paolo Borselli wraps some new bartape onto Guardini's bike (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 39 of 53 Andy Schleck is starting his season in Australia after a difficult 2012 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 40 of 53 Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) preparing for another Tour Down Under start (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 41 of 53 Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) checks his powermeter is working (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 42 of 53 Stuart O'Grady (Orica GreenEdge) sat out the Australian Championships road race due to illness (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 43 of 53 Eros Capecchi and Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) will hope to bring success to the team in place of last year's stage winner Alejandro Valverde (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 44 of 53 Eros Capecchi (Movistar) ready for the Australian sun (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 45 of 53 Federico Canuti rode for Liquigas-Cannondale in 2012 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 46 of 53 Cannondale team bikes polished and prepared for training (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 47 of 53 Euskaltel-Euskadi will no doubt ride aggressively throughout the week (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 48 of 53 "Call Me Maybe" Luke Durbridge would have received plenty of calls after his historic double win at the Australian Championships (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 49 of 53 Andy Schleck was ready to unveil his new kit for 2013 until the race start (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 50 of 53 Andy Schleck rolls around the Tour Village (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 51 of 53 Team Astana bikes are fitted with Campagnolo EPS electronic groupsets this year (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 52 of 53 Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) will be the man to watch during the People's Choice Classic criterium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 53 of 53 Andrea Guardini (Astana) getting ready for a training ride in Adelaide (Image credit: Sirotti)

The official start to the 2013 season has nearly begun as teams arrive in Adelaide this week for the Santos Tour Down Under. The opening round of the WorldTour officially starts next Tuesday 22 January but the action kicks-off this Sunday evening with the People's Choice Classic criterium.

A number of riders and teams will be busy this week fine-tuning their equipment after a long journey Down Under while some of the local riders will travel to Adelaide later in the week.

Amongst the riders and teams to arrive was Luke Durbridge who was seen sporting his new Australian champion jersey. The entire Orica GreenEdge team had been one of the first teams to arrive after shipping out from Ballarat at the conclusion of the Australian Road Race Championships on Sunday night.

Andy Schleck was wearing a standard Craft jersey suggesting the revised 2013 RadioShack kit will be ready closer to the tour's start - following Nissan's sponsorship withdrawal in late 2012.

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) and Andrea Guardini (Astana) were also in attendance and should be in the thick of the action during bunch sprints.