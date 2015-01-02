Gallery: Team Roompot presented in Rotterdam

Team Roompot, the new Dutch squad led by former Rabobank team boss Erik Breukink, Jean-Paul van Poppel and Michael Boogerd, kicked off the season with a presentation at the Ahoy Rotterdam velodrome today, ahead of the first night of racing in the Rotterdam Six Day.
The team intends to make its start in the Mallorca Challenge in February, and will race the Spring Classics, including the Tour of Flanders, the Amstel Gold Race and Eneco Tour, but are unsure of whether they will race a Grand Tour in their first year.
"We have not even tried for the Giro, and the Tour is not realistic. At most, we could possibly do the Vuelta," Breukink said.
The team's biggest name signing is Johnny Hoogerland, who is looking forward to the year with the all-Dutch squad after a difficult year following the demise of the Vacansoleil team. The team also is home to the three Kreder brothers, Wesley, Raymond and Michel.
All three Kreders are racing in the Rotterdam Six Day, Michel and Raymond together, and Wesley paired with Team Roompot teammate Jesper Asselman.
