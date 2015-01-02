Gallery: Team Roompot presented in Rotterdam

Image 1 of 18 The 2015 Team Roompot (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 18 Johnny Hoogerland (Team Roompot) (Image credit: Team Roompot) Image 3 of 18 Brian van Goethem (Team Roompot) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 4 of 18 BRian van Goethem, Berden de Vries and Michel Kreder (Team Roompot) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 5 of 18 Berden de Vries and Marc de Maar (Team Roompot) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 6 of 18 Team Roompot manager Jean-Paul van Poppel (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 7 of 18 Erik Breukink, Team Roompot manager (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 8 of 18 The Isaac bike of Team Roompot (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 9 of 18 The 2015 Team Roompot (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 10 of 18 Michael Boogerd plans to direct Team Roompot (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 11 of 18 Michael Boogerd, Erik Breukink and Jean-Paul van Poppel (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 12 of 18 Michael Boogerd (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 13 of 18 Marc de Maar (Team Roompot) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 14 of 18 Marc de Maar (Team Roompot) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 15 of 18 Johnny Hoogerland and his Team Roompot teammates (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 16 of 18 Johnny Hoogerland (Team Roompot) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 17 of 18 Marc de Maar (Team Roompot) (Image credit: Team Roompot) Image 18 of 18 Raymond Kreder (Team Roompot) (Image credit: Team Roompot)

Team Roompot, the new Dutch squad led by former Rabobank team boss Erik Breukink, Jean-Paul van Poppel and Michael Boogerd, kicked off the season with a presentation at the Ahoy Rotterdam velodrome today, ahead of the first night of racing in the Rotterdam Six Day.

The team intends to make its start in the Mallorca Challenge in February, and will race the Spring Classics, including the Tour of Flanders, the Amstel Gold Race and Eneco Tour, but are unsure of whether they will race a Grand Tour in their first year.

"We have not even tried for the Giro, and the Tour is not realistic. At most, we could possibly do the Vuelta," Breukink said.

The team's biggest name signing is Johnny Hoogerland, who is looking forward to the year with the all-Dutch squad after a difficult year following the demise of the Vacansoleil team. The team also is home to the three Kreder brothers, Wesley, Raymond and Michel.

All three Kreders are racing in the Rotterdam Six Day, Michel and Raymond together, and Wesley paired with Team Roompot teammate Jesper Asselman.