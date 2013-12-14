Gallery: Synergy Baku train in Calpe

Synergy Baku is among the teams flocking to Spain’s Costa Blanca this month as preparations begin in earnest for the 2014 season. The Azerbaijan-backed team is based in Calpe, in the shadow of the Rock of Ifach, for its first training camp ahead of the new campaign.
The Continental squad recently acquired the services of Irish champion Matt Brammeier, while Luke Davison – winner of two gold medals at the recent Track World Cup in Mexico – was the last rider to arrive for the two-week training camp, and was greeted with applause by his teammates.
"It's great to have everyone here together in one place and the bonding is actually more important than the riding at this moment. But there will also be lots of training," sports director Jeremy Hunt said.
The team began their fortnight in the sun with a four-hour training ride on Monday, and have been continuing work in the hinterland of Calpe ever since. Click here for a picture gallery of Synergy Baku’s training camp on the Costa Blanca.
