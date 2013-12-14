Gallery: Synergy Baku train in Calpe

Image 1 of 24 Synergy Baku's riders prepare for another day in the saddle. (Image credit: Synergy Baku Cycling Project) Image 2 of 24 Tural Isgandarov (Synergy Baku). (Image credit: Synergy Baku Cycling Project) Image 3 of 24 Synergy Baku on the road in Spain. (Image credit: Synergy Baku Cycling Project) Image 4 of 24 The hinterland of Calpe offers ideal winter training conditions. (Image credit: Synergy Baku Cycling Project) Image 5 of 24 Agshin Ismayilov (Synergy Baku). (Image credit: Synergy Baku Cycling Project) Image 6 of 24 Agshin Ismayilov (Synergy Baku). (Image credit: Synergy Baku Cycling Project) Image 7 of 24 Aleksandr Surutkovych and Samir Jabrayilov (Synergy Baku). (Image credit: Synergy Baku Cycling Project) Image 8 of 24 Christoph Schweizer and Connor McConvey at the Synergy Baku training camp. (Image credit: Synergy Baku Cycling Project) Image 9 of 24 Connor McConvey at the Synergy Baku training camp in Calpe. (Image credit: Synergy Baku Cycling Project) Image 10 of 24 Elchin Asadov and Synergy Baku performance director David McCann. (Image credit: Synergy Baku Cycling Project) Image 11 of 24 Elchin Asadov stretches before setting off. (Image credit: Synergy Baku Cycling Project) Image 12 of 24 Samir Jabrayilov is Azerbaijan national champion. (Image credit: Synergy Baku Cycling Project) Image 13 of 24 The Synergy Baku team in Spain ahead of the 2014 season. (Image credit: Synergy Baku Cycling Project) Image 14 of 24 Synergy Baku's riders enter the streets of Calpe. (Image credit: Synergy Baku Cycling Project) Image 15 of 24 Calpe is a popular spot for winter training camps. (Image credit: Synergy Baku Cycling Project) Image 16 of 24 No Nutella in sight at the Synergy Baku breakfast table. (Image credit: Synergy Baku Cycling Project) Image 17 of 24 Synergy Baku's riders at breakfast in Calpe. (Image credit: Synergy Baku Cycling Project) Image 18 of 24 New signings mean a variety of bikes for mechanics to work on. (Image credit: Synergy Baku Cycling Project) Image 19 of 24 Synergy Baku's stock of energy products in Calpe. (Image credit: Synergy Baku Cycling Project) Image 20 of 24 The soigneurs prepare the bidons ahead of the day's training ride. (Image credit: Synergy Baku Cycling Project) Image 21 of 24 Synergy Baku's kit carries the distinctive emblem of Azerbaijan. (Image credit: Synergy Baku Cycling Project) Image 22 of 24 The Synergy Baku team clocks up the miles in Spain. (Image credit: Synergy Baku Cycling Project) Image 23 of 24 A quick break for the Synergy Baku men. (Image credit: Synergy Baku Cycling Project) Image 24 of 24 Samir Jabrayilov in training with Synergy Baku. (Image credit: Synergy Baku Cycling Project)

Synergy Baku is among the teams flocking to Spain’s Costa Blanca this month as preparations begin in earnest for the 2014 season. The Azerbaijan-backed team is based in Calpe, in the shadow of the Rock of Ifach, for its first training camp ahead of the new campaign.

The Continental squad recently acquired the services of Irish champion Matt Brammeier, while Luke Davison – winner of two gold medals at the recent Track World Cup in Mexico – was the last rider to arrive for the two-week training camp, and was greeted with applause by his teammates.

"It's great to have everyone here together in one place and the bonding is actually more important than the riding at this moment. But there will also be lots of training," sports director Jeremy Hunt said.

The team began their fortnight in the sun with a four-hour training ride on Monday, and have been continuing work in the hinterland of Calpe ever since. Click here for a picture gallery of Synergy Baku’s training camp on the Costa Blanca.

