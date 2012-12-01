Gallery: Stybar wins Boonen and Friends charity race

Image 1 of 34 Zdenek Stybar wins the race (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 34 The podium: Maarten Wynants, Zdenek Stybar, Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 34 Zdenek Stybar waves to the crowd. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 34 Peter Sagan gets some advice (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 34 Winner Zdenek Stybar (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 34 Zdenek Stybar shows off his bike handling skills (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 34 Zdenek Stybar takes the victory (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 34 Peter Sagan (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 34 Two Omega Pharma Quick Step racers run with their bikes. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 34 Pieter Vanspeybrouck runs with his bike. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 34 Zdenek Stybar (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 34 Zdenek Stybar cruises on the beach. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 13 of 34 Peter Sagan's mountain bike background may have come in handy in these conditions. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 14 of 34 Peter Sagan in action (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 15 of 34 Plenty of spectators came out to watch. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 16 of 34 The racers sure looked like they were having fun. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 17 of 34 There was a lot of crashing. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 18 of 34 Peter Sagan in the sand. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 19 of 34 Two ProTour riders in the san (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 20 of 34 A Katusha racer struggles in the sand. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 21 of 34 Zdenek Stybar rides through the sand. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 22 of 34 Maarten Wynants powers through the sand. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 23 of 34 Pieter Vanspeybrouck goes down (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 24 of 34 Dismounts and remounts were tricky in the sand. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 25 of 34 At least the sand provided a soft landing. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 26 of 34 Zdenek Stybar runs through the sand. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 27 of 34 Running with the bike was one tactic for dealing with the sand. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 28 of 34 A Quick Step rider in action. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 29 of 34 Racers along the coast (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 30 of 34 Maarten Wynants (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 31 of 34 Like a 24-hour MTB race, riders ran to their bikes at the start. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 32 of 34 Ready, set, go. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 33 of 34 Riders lined up for the start. Lots of teams were represented. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 34 of 34 There was time to sign autographs. (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Former 'cross world champion Zdenek Stybar won the Tom Boonen and Friends Charity Cyclo-cross on Saturday afternoon in Belgium. Maarten Wynants and Pieter Vanspeybrouck rounded out the top three while Matteo Trentin was fourth and Peter Sagan rode to fifth.

"That was fun! thanks to all supporters!" tweeted Stybar after his victory, "...have to say that it was not easy. I've enjoyed [it] a lot!"

Held for the fourth time, the race benefitted the charity Move to Improve, which helps children with neuromotor problems.

The race's namesake, Tom Boonen, had to sit out the race. He is continuing to recover from the stomach illness that kept him out of the Omega Pharma-Quick Step team camp earlier this week.