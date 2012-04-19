Gallery: Sea Otter day 1 in images

Image 1 of 21 Bikes of all sizes are on display (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 21 Scores of bicycle industry vendors are showing their wares this weekend (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 21 The Vanderkitten Womens' Road Team celebrates a trip to the podium (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 21 Andy Jacques-Mayne celebrating his GC lead in the men's stage race after the criterium this morning (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 21 Custom wooden helmets on display by Coyle Tree Piece Helmets (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 21 Riders cross one of the many bridges over the racetrack (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 21 Masters men race a criterium on the track (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 21 A picture perfect day at the Sea Otter Classic (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 21 The Laguna Seca area offers some unique terrain for the racers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 21 Sand dunes and the Pacific Ocean (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 21 A unique seatpack hydration system (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 21 Every vendor is flying its colors (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 21 Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek) is coming in as the defending cross country champion (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 21 Matty Opperman preps Emily Batty's bike in the Subaru-Trek tent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 21 Wooden bikes seem to be all the rage this year (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 21 Duncan Riffle is inked up and ready to race some downhill (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 21 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 21 Specialized Factory Racing is bringing a strong team to race this weekend (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 21 Springtime flowers are in bloom at Sea Otter (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 21 Some of the racing this weekend is on the Laguna Seca Raceway (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 21 Miles and miles of nearly deserted beaches in Monterey (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Dave McElwaine has been strolling the grounds of the Laguna Seca Raceway today, capturing images of what it's like to be there with his camera and wide angle lens.

While the road race events got underway this morning with a criterium, the mountain bike races won't begin until tomorrow.

Check out his gallery of images or read the preview for all of this weekend's mountain bike racing action, which the pros will kick off on Friday with the short track.