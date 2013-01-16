Gallery: Scott-3Rox holds winter training camp

Image 1 of 13 Geoff Kabush getting some cardio on the skate skis with Lars-Erik Johnson (Image credit: Scott-3Rox Racing Team) Image 2 of 13 Geoff Kabush prepares to disappear into the wilderness (Image credit: Scott-3Rox Racing Team) Image 3 of 13 The SCOTT-3Rox Team prepares for the hike into their yurt camp home (Image credit: Scott-3Rox Racing Team) Image 4 of 13 The Team getting familiar with Scott's Mountain ski line, gotta skin up to go down (Image credit: Scott-3Rox Racing Team) Image 5 of 13 Team Captain Kabush leads the charge to the yurts (Image credit: Scott-3Rox Racing Team) Image 6 of 13 Derek and Cam settle into home sweet home for the next few days (Image credit: Scott-3Rox Racing Team) Image 7 of 13 Geoff Kabush, Cameron Jette and Derek Zandstra in transition (Image credit: Scott-3Rox Racing Team) Image 8 of 13 Amanda Sin putting in some cross training (Image credit: Scott-3Rox Racing Team) Image 9 of 13 Scott 3-Rox racers in action at a winter team training camp (Image credit: Scott-3Rox Racing Team) Image 10 of 13 Cameron Jette lays down some powder turns (Image credit: Scott-3Rox Racing Team) Image 11 of 13 Even the sponsors get in on the fun, Adrian Montgomery splitboarding (Image credit: Scott-3Rox Racing Team) Image 12 of 13 Mikaela Kofman revisits her ski racing days, minus the corduroy (Image credit: Scott-3Rox Racing Team) Image 13 of 13 Geoff Kabush hasn't seen winter in years, but it doesn't show (Image credit: Scott-3Rox Racing Team)

The 2013 New Year for Scott-3Rox Racing Team began with a winter training camp during the first week in January. The mountain bikers travelled to Scott Sports' US headquarters in the Wood River Valley of Idaho to do some Alpine touring and Nordic skiing. To complete the experience, they staged from Galena Lodge and hiked to backcountry yurts for a taste of winter camping.

It's in a competitive cyclist's nature to train, but the off-season can present opportunities to introduce alternatives to pedaling. Switching it up allows for some cross-training, a valuable mental break from spinning and a chance to recharge the batteries and have some fun. For riders like Olympian Geoff Kabush, who compete on the cross country World Cup and at the highest level in cyclo-cross, the "off-season" is very short.

"I haven't seen winter in two years," said Kabush. "I tend to travel to California to avoid the cold weather and get some base training in. It was great to meet up with the team discussing goals and doing some team building in a secluded environment. It's awesome to be sponsored by a multi-sport brand like Scott that has a winter product line and is located in a place where you can really enjoy the outdoors this time of year. I definitely put some good training in."

"Running off-season camps is really good for team morale and gives us the opportunity to meet one-on-one before the season starts to lay out our goals and expectations," said Scott's Adrian Montgomery. "I also find that taking the athletes out of their comfort zone for a short period of time, and presenting them with challenges that are less familiar than what they confront on the bike sharpens the mind and builds confidence. We also want to give the team another take on our brand, because we are not simply a bike brand. We also offer wintersport, motosport, outdoor and running products. I think they now have a good sense of Scott having all come to our home base and seen what it's all about."

The team climbed in excess of 6000 feet in three days on Alpine touring skis from Scott's highly developed Mountain Line, comprised of lightweight carbon fiber skis. These skis allowed the Canadian skiers to save energy on the way up so they could better enjoy the really fun part, shredding powder.

"Working with Scott has been fantastic, when they get behind a program they truly support it on all levels," said Scott-3Rox Team Manager Kyle Douglas. "Scott is such a dynamic sponsoring that they can bring us together to enjoy the winter months. The crossover between summer and winter sports is a outstanding."

The team will also host a spring team camp in Southern California just prior to the first US Cup.

2013 Scott-3Rox Racing Team

Geoff Kabush

Derek Zandstra

Amanda Sin

Cameron Jette

Marc-Antoine Nadon

Mikaela Kofman

Manager: Kyle Douglas

Head Mechanic: Scott Kelly

Assistant Mechanic: Gersham Morris