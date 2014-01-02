Gallery: Rui Costa shows new jersey and bike
Lampre-Merida also changes team kit
Lampre-Merida has revealed the new team kit for 2014 and the world champion's jersey for its new signing Rui Costa. The Portuguese will wear an all-white kit, with prominent rainbow stripes on the chest and white bib shorts. His teammates also receive new jerseys designed by Champion System.
“Champion System is proud to be a part of the Lampre-Merida professional cycling team. We have increased our support this year as we believe that the team will continue to develop during an after races to help us develop our brand,” said Louis Shih, CEO of Champion System.
The traditional combination of Lampre's fuchsia and Merida's green gets matched with a darker shade of blue on the new team wear. Lampre and Merida are the prominent name sponsors while smaller team sponsors also get a place.
Merida also provided Rui Costa with the Reacto EVO Team, in custom made rainbow colors.
Lampre-Merida welcomes eight new riders to its team, with Rui Costa, Rafael Valls, Nelson Oliviera and Sascha Modolo the best known riders. The Italian squad also said goodbye to nine riders with Adriano Malori's transfer to Movistar and Michele Scarponi's move to Astana the biggest losses.
