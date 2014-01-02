Gallery: Rui Costa shows new jersey and bike

Image 1 of 16 Rui Costa goes for full white for his Lampre-Merida World Champion's kit (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 16 Rui Costa shows off his new bike which has his rainbow bands (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 16 Rui Costa shows off his new colours (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 16 Rui Costa with his new Merida (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 16 Rui Costa gets ready to go out on track (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 16 Rui Costa tries out his new bike (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 16 Rui Costa blurs past on the Velodromo di Montichiari track (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 16 Rui Costa in his new World Champion's kit (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 16 Rui Costa tries out his time trial position on his new bike (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 16 Rui Costa does some time trial work at the Velodromo di Montichiari (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 16 Rui Costa talks to the team in between runs on the track (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 16 Rui Costa gets ready to go out on track (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 16 Rui Costa is all smiles as he reveals his new kit (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 16 Rui Costa prepares for a photoshoot (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 16 Rui Costa in the Velodromo di Montichiari (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 16 Rui Costa heads out on track (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Lampre-Merida has revealed the new team kit for 2014 and the world champion's jersey for its new signing Rui Costa. The Portuguese will wear an all-white kit, with prominent rainbow stripes on the chest and white bib shorts. His teammates also receive new jerseys designed by Champion System.

“Champion System is proud to be a part of the Lampre-Merida professional cycling team. We have increased our support this year as we believe that the team will continue to develop during an after races to help us develop our brand,” said Louis Shih, CEO of Champion System.

The traditional combination of Lampre's fuchsia and Merida's green gets matched with a darker shade of blue on the new team wear. Lampre and Merida are the prominent name sponsors while smaller team sponsors also get a place.

Merida also provided Rui Costa with the Reacto EVO Team, in custom made rainbow colors.

Lampre-Merida welcomes eight new riders to its team, with Rui Costa, Rafael Valls, Nelson Oliviera and Sascha Modolo the best known riders. The Italian squad also said goodbye to nine riders with Adriano Malori's transfer to Movistar and Michele Scarponi's move to Astana the biggest losses.