Gallery: Riders show off their new jerseys for 2015

Sagan, Bouhanni, Boasson Hagen and Boom in new colours
Due to UCI regulations riders are unable to wear the jerseys of their new team until January 1, so the new year means lots of riders in new kits. Cyclingnews has collated a selection of the riders who have moved teams this winter in their new kits for the first time.
Nacer Bouhanni was one of the big name moves this winter after he decided to switch WorldTour team FDJ for Pro Continental outfit Cofidis. The French sprinter showed off his sprint skills and his new jersey for the first time on twitter last night. MTN-Qhubeka made the headlines at the end of last season by taking on eight new riders from the WorldTour. They were quick to update their website with pictures of their new roster in the team’s distinctive black and white kit.
Also showing off their new jerseys were Tinkoff-Saxo signings Peter Sagan, Ivan Basso and Robert Kiserlovski. The Russian team launched their 2015 racing and training kits during an event in Moscow in December. Astana took a different tact with their team photos by getting the riders to take a selfie of themselves in their new jerseys.
Click here for the full gallery of riders and their jerseys .
