Gallery: Riders presented at the Tour of Utah

With less than 24 hours before the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah begins, the riders and teams of the 2013 event have been presented at Southern University in Cedar City, which will also host the departure of Stage 1.

For the first time in the race's history, the route will start in Southern Utah and head north toward Salt Lake City. But the biggest change this year for the riders will be the lack of a time trial. Last year's team time trial was a deciding factor in the race, basically knocking two-time champion Levi Leipheimer out of contention for the overall after his team finished last. One again, the queen stage on the penultimate day finishes at Snowbird Ski Area and Summer resort, but the final stage that climbs the brutal Empire Pass could also decide the overall.

At today's pre-race press conference, some of the big names of the peloton including Jens Voigt and Chris Horner (RadioShack Leopard) as well as overall contender Janier Acevedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) spoke about their chances for the week ahead. Meantime, at the Adams Shakespearean Theatre, all 16 teams took to the stage.

