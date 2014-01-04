Gallery: Racers preview the Rome 'Cross World Cup course

Image 1 of 26 Katie Compton (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 26 Katie Compton tests her legs (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 26 Jmin Aernouts (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 26 Thijs Aerts runs a barrier (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 26 Racers practice the barriers (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 26 Helen Wyman (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 26 Belgian riders out on course (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 26 Hanka Kupfernagel (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 26 Niels Albert (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 26 The Belgian teams put their heads together (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 26 Eva Lechner (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 26 Two Belgian riders test out their legs and the course. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 13 of 26 Bart Wellens (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 14 of 26 Marco Fontana (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 15 of 26 Sanne Cant (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 16 of 26 Sanne Cant flies through a taped section (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 17 of 26 Katie Compton (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 18 of 26 Kevin Pauwels (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 19 of 26 Sanne Cant (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 20 of 26 Eva Lechner (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 21 of 26 Kevin Pauwels (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 22 of 26 Rob Peeters (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 23 of 26 Marco Fontana flies over a barrier (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 24 of 26 Rob Peeters (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 25 of 26 A Belgian rider goes down after crashing over a barrier (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 26 of 26 Rob Peeters (Image credit: Photopress.be)

On the eve of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Rome, Italy, riders tested out their legs and equipment. Regular 'cross stars such as Katie Compton, Kevin Pauwels, Rob Peeters, Sanne Cant and Helen Wyman took a few laps on the course while mountain bikers Eva Lechner and Marco Fontana were also spotted out practicing.

The junior men, under 23 men, elite women and elite men will take turns racing the penultimate round.