Gallery: Racers preview the Rome 'Cross World Cup course

Riders tests legs and practice barriers on eve of next round
Image 1 of 26
Image 2 of 26
Image 3 of 26
Image 4 of 26
Image 5 of 26
Image 6 of 26
Image 7 of 26
Image 8 of 26
Image 9 of 26
Image 10 of 26
Image 11 of 26
Image 12 of 26
Image 13 of 26
Image 14 of 26
Image 15 of 26
Image 16 of 26
Image 17 of 26
Image 18 of 26
Image 19 of 26
Image 20 of 26
Image 21 of 26
Image 22 of 26
Image 23 of 26
Image 24 of 26
Image 25 of 26
Image 26 of 26
On the eve of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in Rome, Italy, riders tested out their legs and equipment. Regular 'cross stars such as Katie Compton, Kevin Pauwels, Rob Peeters, Sanne Cant and Helen Wyman took a few laps on the course while mountain bikers Eva Lechner and Marco Fontana were also spotted out practicing.
Check out the gallery from today's training session and stay tuned to Cyclingnews for full coverage from the World Cup on Sunday. The junior men, under 23 men, elite women and elite men will take turns racing the penultimate round.
