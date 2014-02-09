Gallery: On the startline of the Mallorca Challenge

Image 1 of 28 Peter Kennaugh and Ben Swift (Team Sky) (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 2 of 28 The Lampre Merida bikes at the start (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 3 of 28 Dario Cataldo (Team Sky) (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 4 of 28 Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 5 of 28 Omega Pharma Quickstep on the startline (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 6 of 28 Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma Quickstep) (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 7 of 28 Ben King (Garmin-Sharp) came from San Luis to Mallorca (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 8 of 28 Wegmann and Millar at the start in Palma. (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 9 of 28 Garmin's Nick Nuyens at the start in Palma, Mallorca (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 10 of 28 Nick Nuyens (Garmin-Sharp) is looking for get in shape (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 11 of 28 Jurgen van den Broeck is making his European debut in Mallorca (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 12 of 28 Arashiro (Europcar) looks relaxed before the start of the race (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 13 of 28 Locals stage a protest at the start with a local Coca Cola factory set to close (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 14 of 28 The Cofidis team line up on the seafront in Palma, Mallorca (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 15 of 28 New signing Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEDGE) (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 16 of 28 (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 17 of 28 David Millar (Garmin Sharp) opens his season in Mallorca (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 18 of 28 The Team Sky Pinarello bikes (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 19 of 28 Wiggins' Pinarello has a few special decals (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 20 of 28 The Cofidis bikes on show (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 21 of 28 Caleb Fairly (Garmin Sharp) (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 22 of 28 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 23 of 28 Former Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 24 of 28 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) enjoys taking time out for the fans (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 25 of 28 Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 26 of 28 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 27 of 28 Tanel Kangert (Astana) (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 28 of 28 Former teammates Fabian Wegmann and Linus Gerdermann catch up at the start (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)

Blue skies and relatively warm weather greeted the peloton at the start of the Spanish road season on Saturday at the Mallorca Challenge. The four day event kicks off with a glorified criterium through the streets of Palma, with long, flat roads ideally suited to the sprinters of the peloton.

Made up of riders starting a race for the first time this season - Bradley Wiggins (Team) and Chris Horner (Lampre Merida – and riders who have made the trip from last month’s Tour de San Luis, the Mallorca Challenge differs from most stage races on the calendar in that it allows riders to start or skip stages. They have to start and finish all four in order to qualify for the right to challenge for the overall but with excellent training terrain on the island a number of riders chose to skip today’s criterium.

Among them were Horner and Wiggins. The American only recently signed with Lampre and chose to head into the island’s mountains after appearing briefly at the team’s presentation prior to the start of the criterium.

