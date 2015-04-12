Gallery: On the start line at Paris-Roubaix

Image 1 of 36 Paris-Roubaix will be Bradley Wiggins' last race Image 2 of 36 Greg Van Avermaet's bike for Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 3 of 36 A final wave off for Wiggo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 36 The Belgian cycling fans invade France for Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 36 The Wiggo fans were at the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 36 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) seemed relaxed before the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 36 They're off! (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 36 Bradley Wiggins ends his professional career with Team Sky at Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 36 The cobbles begin at the start in the square in Compiegne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 36 An early attack goes up the road (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 36 The riders await the start under the arch in Compiegne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 36 Alexander Kristoff is the big favourite and had plenty of support Image 13 of 36 Andre Grepiel is in strong form at the moment and could be a surprise contender Image 14 of 36 Lars Boom ready and waiting for the start Image 15 of 36 The crowd cheers on the riders as they line up Image 16 of 36 The riders roll out of Compiegne Image 17 of 36 Sebastiwen Minard jokes with the IAM Cycling crew (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 18 of 36 Jelle Wallays has had a good classics campaign (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 19 of 36 Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 20 of 36 Former Paris-Roubaix winner Johan Vansummeren (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 21 of 36 Filippo Pozatto (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 22 of 36 Nicolo Bonifazio opts for the tricky task of walking to sign on in cleats (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 23 of 36 Francisco Ventso makes his way to the sign on podium (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 24 of 36 Adriano Malori (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 25 of 36 Team Sky were handing out signs to fans for Bradley Wiggins' last race with the team (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 26 of 36 Paris-Roubaix is Mat Hayman's favourite race (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 27 of 36 Jens Keukeleire was a fan favourite at the start (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 28 of 36 Greg Van Avermaet talks to the press (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 29 of 36 Michael Schar walks through the crowds (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 30 of 36 Jurgen Roelandts is hoping for some good luck and a strong finish today (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 31 of 36 Jens Debusschere and all the other riders have the cobbled sector taped to their top tube (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 32 of 36 Some extra tape to secure the SRM over the cobbles (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 33 of 36 A mechanic makes some last minute adjeustments to Albert Timmer's bike (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 34 of 36 Orica-GreenEdge park their bikes for sign on (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 35 of 36 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 36 of 36 Koen de Kort will be hoping to deliver his teammate John Degenkolb to victory (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)

It was a fine day in Compiègne as the riders lined up for the start of Paris-Roubaix. Some rain had fallen overnight, which should help to reduce the dust in the pavé sectors, and the conditions looked good for a day on the cobbles.

Plenty of Belgians had hopped over the border to see their heroes tackle the Hell of the North and they have plenty of contenders this Sunday with Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), Jürgen Roelandts (Lotto-Soudal) and Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo) all in with a shot at victory. Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) is the big favourite, after a stunning run on the cobbles, along with defending champion Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep).

Terpstra is one of only two former champions riding Roubaix, along with 2011 winner Johan Vansummeren (AG2R-La Mondiale). Other contenders for the title are Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep), Lars Boom (Astana) and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo). Bradley Wiggins will be hoping that he can end his tenure at Team Sky with a victory.

