Video: Paris-Roubaix reconnaissance with Tinkoff-Saxo

Image 1 of 5 Peter Sagan leads Tinkoff-Saxo through the Arenberg Forest (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 5 The Tinkoff-Saxo car on the Orchies (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Peter Sagan on the Orchies sector (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 5 Peter Sagan talks to the media (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 5 of 5 Christopher Juul Jensen (Tinkoff - Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Studying the Paris-Roubaix cobbles before the race is vital and every team that will line up in Compiègne on Sunday has made several visits to see many of the 27 cobbled sectors and the final part of the race route.

On Friday the Tinkoff-Saxo team completed their final reconnaissance of the key sectors of cobbles, riding 95km between Haveluy (sector 19) and Le Carrefour de l’Arbre (sector 4). Cyclingnews went along for the bumpy ride on the legendary French pavé, capturing exclusive video footage, including on-board video as the riders cover several sectors of cobbles.

Cyclingnews also spoke to talented Danish rider Christopher Juul-Jensen about his bike set-up for the race and to directeur sportif Lars Michaelsen, who confirmed that Peter Sagan will be the team leader for Sunday’s race.

“We have Peter Sagan showing great form. Not the best of his best ever performances but anyway, Peter is our designated team leader,” Michaelsen said.

“Our main focus was to see how the sectors (of cobbles) are, especially the conditions. We discovered that it was a very dusty parcours. It was nice weather and with high temperature. Each sector is different and so we give the riders different advice and what is coming up.”

Join us for full live coverage of Paris-Roubaix on Sunday and for exclusive post-race interviews, news and photo galleries from the race.

Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.