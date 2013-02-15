Gallery: NetApp-Endura at the Tour of Oman

Image 1 of 8 NetApp-Endura is making its debut at the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Team NetApp-Endura) Image 2 of 8 Oman's third stage break group included NetApp-Endura's Andreas Schillinger (Image credit: Team NetApp-Endura) Image 3 of 8 NetApp-Endura's Andreas Schillenger in the third stage break group (Image credit: Team NetApp-Endura) Image 4 of 8 NetApp Endura on the road at the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Team NetApp-Endura) Image 5 of 8 NetApp-Endura riders drink up for the heat in Oman (Image credit: Team NetApp-Endura) Image 6 of 8 Hot days in Oman mean lots of water is needed (Image credit: Team NetApp-Endura) Image 7 of 8 A NetApp-Endura rider in the desert (Image credit: Team NetApp-Endura) Image 8 of 8 NetApp-Endura at the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Team NetApp-Endura)

Paul Voss cemented his top 15 overall ranking by a strong performance in the Tour of Oman's queen stage on Thursday, when he was in the escape group which stayed away until nearly the end. While he was unable to repeat that performance on Friday, the NetApp-Endura rider was happy with his results.

“Today I had planned to stay with the favourites and to sprint in the finale,” he told Cyclingnews after the stage. “Unfortunately it didn't work out.

He is currently 14th overall, “which may not sound convincing at first, but with the good riders here, and when you think that we are only at the beginning of the season, I think I can be very satisfied.”

From Oman, Voss will travel to the different world of Belgium racing. His next race is the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, “which is of course an entirely different kind of race.” He also knows that he faces a massive change in weather conditions. “We will just have to wait and see how everything goes.”

2013 is the team's first appearance in the Tour of Oman, and the team has been active in breakaways.