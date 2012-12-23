Gallery: Michal Červený 2012 photo highlights

Image 1 of 31 The Olympic mountain bike race in London 2012 was impressive. (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 2 of 31 Party time at the end of the season at Roc d'Azur (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 3 of 31 Roc d'Azur's Col du Bungnon (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 4 of 31 In a fun end to the 2012 season, Marco Aurelio Fontana and his fiancee ride the Roc d'Azur tandem race. (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 5 of 31 Big crowds at the last European race of 2012: Roc d'Azur in France (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 6 of 31 Nino Schurter celebrates his world championship title in Saalfelden, Austria (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 7 of 31 Nino Schurter races for the rainbow jersey in Saalfelden, Austria (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 8 of 31 New world champion Julie Bresset and bronze medallist Georgia Gould after the cross country world championship in Saalfelden, Austria (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 9 of 31 Olympic champion Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech Republic) (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 10 of 31 Czech rider Jaroslav Kuhavy beats Swiss rider Nino Schurter in a sprint finish at the London 2012 Olympic mountain bike race. (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 11 of 31 Olympic champion Julie Bresset (France) (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 12 of 31 Julie Bresset at the Olympic Games London 2012 (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 13 of 31 Nino Schurter won the overall World Cup title (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 14 of 31 Italian Marco Aurelio Fontana fights for his first World Cup win in Val d'Isere in France. He didn't get it this season. (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 15 of 31 Fast woman Katerina Nash (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 16 of 31 Val d'Isére was the second French stop on the 2012 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup circuit (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 17 of 31 Good job, Daddy! Julien Absalon and his son at the finish of La Bresse World Cup (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 18 of 31 Mountain bike legend Julien Absalon in home crowds at La Bresse World Cup (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 19 of 31 Catharine Pendrel versus Julie Bresset at the World Cup in La Bresse, France (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 20 of 31 God bless mountain bikers - World Cup in La Bresse, France (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 21 of 31 Kajsa Snihs chekcs how hard the La Bresse World Cup course is ... (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 22 of 31 The mountain bike World Cup visited La Bresse, France for the first time (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 23 of 31 The world's best riders at World Cup #3 in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 24 of 31 World champion Jaroslav Kulhavy in Houffalize, Belgium (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 25 of 31 Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander ride to defend their titles at Cape Epic (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 26 of 31 The Cape Epic is one of the top mountain bike races in the world. (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 27 of 31 Marathon world champion Christoph Sauser is racing through the Kayamandi township to support Songo.info charity (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 28 of 31 Songo.info Charity Mountain Bike race through Kayamandi township in Sauth Africa (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 29 of 31 Polish rider Marek Konwa flies out from Pietermaritzburg World Cup rock garden (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 30 of 31 The start of the 2012 mountain bike season: World Cup #1 - Pietermaritzburg (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 31 of 31 Swiss rider Thomas Litscher tries to run to the finish of Cyprus Sunshine Cup after a massive crash. (Image credit: Michal Cervený)

Michal Cervený captured the action at many international mountain bike races throughout 2013. From the season opening World Cup in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, 2012 was going to be a big year as elite racers all over the globe had one thing on their minds: the Olympics in London.

In the associated gallery, Cervený's photographs bring back memories of many Cape Epic, World Cup, Olympic and world championship moments. His season wrapped up at the Roc d'Azur in France, where the racers were clearly enjoying themselves before the off-season.

