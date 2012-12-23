Gallery: Michal Červený 2012 photo highlights

Photos capture many memorable mountain bike moments
Image 1 of 31
Image 2 of 31
Image 3 of 31
Image 4 of 31
Image 5 of 31
Image 6 of 31
Image 7 of 31
Image 8 of 31
Image 9 of 31
Image 10 of 31
Image 11 of 31
Image 12 of 31
Image 13 of 31
Image 14 of 31
Image 15 of 31
Image 16 of 31
Image 17 of 31
Image 18 of 31
Image 19 of 31
Image 20 of 31
Image 21 of 31
Image 22 of 31
Image 23 of 31
Image 24 of 31
Image 25 of 31
Image 26 of 31
Image 27 of 31
Image 28 of 31
Image 29 of 31
Image 30 of 31
Image 31 of 31
Michal Cervený captured the action at many international mountain bike races throughout 2013. From the season opening World Cup in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, 2012 was going to be a big year as elite racers all over the globe had one thing on their minds: the Olympics in London.
In the associated gallery, Cervený's photographs bring back memories of many Cape Epic, World Cup, Olympic and world championship moments. His season wrapped up at the Roc d'Azur in France, where the racers were clearly enjoying themselves before the off-season.