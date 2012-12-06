Gallery: Lotto Belisol gather for abseiling and kite-flying

Image 1 of 19 Hang time for Frederik Willems (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 19 André Greipel gets his helmet checked (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 19 Lotto Belisol riders with a mix of fear and anticipation on their faces (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 19 Jurgen Van den Broeck gives Greipel some kite tips (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 19 Jurgen Van De Walle working hard (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 19 Van den Broeck steps over the edge (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 19 Greipel getting the hang of things (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 19 Jens Debusschere could have gone with a bigger size helmet (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 19 Tour de France contender Jurgen Van den Broeck trying to control his kite (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 19 The windy area in Zeeland was an ideal place for the two-day camp (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 19 Jelle Vanendert making it look easy (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 19 Jurgen Van de Walle is keen to get going (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 19 It would take some serious lift to get the powerful Greipel off the ground (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 19 Frederik Willems had a spotter on hand just in case (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 19 Greipel getting his equipment checked before the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 19 Safety first, it was a long drop to the bottom (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 19 The team edge closer to their destination (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 19 Van den Broeck making some curves (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 19 Lars Bak concentrates before making his next move (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The team of Lotto Belisol gathered in the western province of Zeeland, the Netherlands for some pre-season training ahead of another promising season. Some of the non-cycling activities included abseiling and climbing and learning the art of kite flying.

There were 26 riders on-hand for the two days of team building while Australian Adam Hansen and Greg Henderson from New Zealand were absent. Hansen was struggling with a minor cold according to his team and Henderson skipped the trip to patiently await the birth of his son - Lachlan Storm Henderson.

"Very proud Dad again. Lachlan Storm Henderson finally graced us with his presence. So proud. Mummy was awesome and is very well," Henderson said on Twitter.

With a 2012 year that included 27 wins including three by André Greipel at the Tour de France and a number of other impressive WorldTour victories including Lars Bak’s win at the Giro d’Italia, 2013 looks set to be another great year. Despite a number of big victories Lotto Belisol failed to make the top-15 teams and were not automatically granted a renewal of its ProTeam license. They still await confirmation from the UCI.

The loss of Paris-Nice stage winner Gianni Meersman meant a further loss in UCI WorldTour points and may also suggest a few less wins in 2013. It will however, offer opportunities for other members of the team to achieve their own personal success. The example of long-time domestic Bak achieving his Giro win demonstrates the talent within the Belgian squad.

"Although everyone knows each other fairly well, such a team building the ideal way to the bridge to make it to next season," said Bak.

"There is no bike to pass, we have the opportunity to relax in a nice way of doing things and there is time for our group to have fun. Two days is ideal, because everyone is busy with the build up to next season and it does not seem appropriate to say five days only alternative activities to do. On December 8, we leave for the first stage to Mojacar and there begins a new chapter in the build up to the start of the cycling season."