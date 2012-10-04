Lotto cites administrative error in WorldTour application

Image 1 of 3 The back of the Lotto Belisol bus (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 2 of 3 Lars Bak leads the Lotto Belisol Team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Lotto-Belisol (Image credit: Sirotti)

Lotto Belisol was a surprise omission from the list of teams which had applied for a WorldTour licence for 2013, but the Belgian team called it a minor error which would quickly be rectified.

On Tuesday, the UCI released the list of 13 teams which already have a valid licence for the coming season and six teams applying for a new licence. Lotto Belisol was not mentioned on either list.

“Lotto Belisol has handed in the file at the UCI, but due to an administrative mistake one document wasn't part of the file,” the team said in a press release Tuesday evening. “The UCI knows this, the document will be provided this week, so next season Lotto Belisol can be active on the highest level.”

The UCI confirmed that documents were missing from Lotto's application, and told Cyclingnews that if all supporting documents are not provided, “they are simply not on the list, and their rider are free to break their contracts."

The application process ends on November 1.