Telenet signs on with Lotto Belisol

The back of the Lotto Belisol bus (Image credit: Susi Goetze)

Lotto Belisol has bucked the trend of sponsors exiting the sport, signing a new corporate supporter in Telenet, Belgium's biggest telecommunications company.

The cable TV and internet provider has signed on for one year with an option of two additional seasons with the WorldTour candidate. It already supports a cyclo-cross program.

"With the sponsorship of the Lotto Belisol cycling team, we further extend our commitment in cycling," said Telenet marketing manager Inge Smidts

"Cycling continues to be extremely popular in Flanders. Telenet already aligned with cycling some years ago. By joining Lotto Belisol we will strengthen our brand during the spring and summer months. Lotto Belisol is known as a strong, locally based challenger with healthy ambitions."

Lotto Belisol's general manager Bill Olivier was pleased to announce the new agreement. "As a Belgian team, we can welcome a very strong Belgian brand, Telenet, as partners. Telenet has shown it attaches great importance to communication through the sport in general, and cycling in particular, with cyclo-cross. Cooperation with Telenet will give us the opportunity to share the values Lotto Belisol stands for and to further shape the path outlined for the future. Lotto Belisol will be an ideal platform for Telenet."

Olivier said that the fact that Telenet has increased interest in cycling is a clear signal that companies still believe in the sport, and that the strict ethical policy of his team contributed that. He added that they still have room for one more sponsor.